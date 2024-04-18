During a special meeting of the European Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed Russia’s destruction of almost all thermal power generation in Ukraine, as reported in an official press release.

“Dams and equipment of hydroelectric power plants, as well as gas infrastructure, are under terrorist attacks,” he said.

He warned of ongoing Russian radiation blackmail, particularly endangering the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

“We do not rule out that the infrastructure of our other nuclear power plants and distribution networks are also under threat from Russian terror,” the president added.

He reported the urgent need for air defense systems such as the Patriot, IRIS-T, SAMP-T, and NASAMS from European partners “to stop Putin from relying on terrorist methods.”

“And this is your (European) security need as well,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky revealed that on April 17, Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully targeted a significant Russian military facility in Crimea.

“And this reflects not the first, but nor the second key issue in this war – the greater our striking capabilities, the sooner Russian occupiers will be forced to leave the sovereign territory of Ukraine,” he said.

“And thus – will be forced to leave each of their neighbors and all of Europe in peace,” Zelensky added.

Earlier, Zelensky lamented the destruction of the Trypillya thermal power plant due to a lack of missiles and assistance from allies. He underscored again Ukraine’s urgent need for support to achieve victory, as the current artillery shell ratio stands at 1 to 10.

Russia initiated new attacks on energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions early morning on April 11.

Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces reported the destruction of 21 Russian Shahed attack drones over the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions. As a result of the attack, the Trypillya TPP was destroyed.

Additionally, the Russian military conducted an airstrike using precision weapons on a combined heating and power plant in the Sumy region, part of its critical infrastructure, which led to a large-scale fire in the turbine workshop. 

Eric B.
Eric B. 2 hours ago
We should help Ukraine like we helped Israel. At least Ukraine is not threatening to bomb and starve their neighbors into non-existence.

Yemko
Yemko 3 hours ago
I honestly think that this site should do just like
The Kyiv Independent for the comment's sector.
people need to register for writing comments, so
it gets a bit more frustrating to run several alias.
Maybe some VPN checks, so it gets more tricky
for trolls, vatniks and Trumpniks.
Why make it easy for people to spread disinformation,
conspiracy theories. Just want to stop 'em at the gate.

Tired to read dishonest peoples posts.

Peace Talks
Peace Talks 5 hours ago
Time for peace talks

Sasha 5 hours ago
@Peace Talks, nope, It's time to destroy the russian military force!

John
John 3 hours ago
@No Peace Talks with russia

It's time for a consortium of allies to join in Ukraine's fight and decisively defeat the russian invaders.

A putin caused Ukrainian nuclear plant meltdown threatens many EU and NATO members on a very long term basis.

After defeating russian invaders in Ukraine, sanctions must continue until russia accepts full accountability / cost for all crimes and damages suffered by the victim nation.

