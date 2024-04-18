During a special meeting of the European Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed Russia’s destruction of almost all thermal power generation in Ukraine, as reported in an official press release.

“Dams and equipment of hydroelectric power plants, as well as gas infrastructure, are under terrorist attacks,” he said.

He warned of ongoing Russian radiation blackmail, particularly endangering the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

“We do not rule out that the infrastructure of our other nuclear power plants and distribution networks are also under threat from Russian terror,” the president added.

He reported the urgent need for air defense systems such as the Patriot, IRIS-T, SAMP-T, and NASAMS from European partners “to stop Putin from relying on terrorist methods.”

Advertisement

“And this is your (European) security need as well,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky revealed that on April 17, Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully targeted a significant Russian military facility in Crimea.

“And this reflects not the first, but nor the second key issue in this war – the greater our striking capabilities, the sooner Russian occupiers will be forced to leave the sovereign territory of Ukraine,” he said.

“And thus – will be forced to leave each of their neighbors and all of Europe in peace,” Zelensky added.

Earlier, Zelensky lamented the destruction of the Trypillya thermal power plant due to a lack of missiles and assistance from allies. He underscored again Ukraine’s urgent need for support to achieve victory, as the current artillery shell ratio stands at 1 to 10.

Other Topics of Interest Germany Arrests Two Over Military Base Attack Plot for Russia, Aimed at Undermining Support for Ukraine The main accused, Dieter S., is alleged to have scouted potential targets for attacks, "including facilities of the US armed forces" stationed in Germany.

Russia initiated new attacks on energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions early morning on April 11.

Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces reported the destruction of 21 Russian Shahed attack drones over the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions. As a result of the attack, the Trypillya TPP was destroyed.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Russian military conducted an airstrike using precision weapons on a combined heating and power plant in the Sumy region, part of its critical infrastructure, which led to a large-scale fire in the turbine workshop.