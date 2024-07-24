The United Kingdom’s new Labour government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, faces a multitude of complex challenges in its foreign and defense policies immediately upon assuming office.

His electoral victory marked a seismic shift in political power after 14 years of Conservative rule. Despite this change, Labour’s stance on critical issues such as NATO, nuclear deterrence, defense spending, and particularly Ukraine, shows a reassuring continuity, both domestically and internationally.

However, the sheer quantity of and unprecedented intensity of international crises means this will be anything from easy. Most notably in November, when its biggest ally may well completely reorientate to clash with Starmer’s.

Ukraine: a cornerstone of Labour

Central to Labour’s foreign policy agenda is an unwavering commitment to Ukraine, echoing the Conservative government’s prior stance. Labour has made clear it remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine. Prime Minister Starmer and his team have unequivocally stated that the change in government will not waver the UK’s resolve to confront Putin’s aggression and advocate for accountability for war crimes committed by Russian forces.

This policy continuity was emphasized during a recent visit to Kyiv by then-Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy and then-Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey, where Lammy remarked: “We will work tirelessly to ensure that Ukraine’s voice is heard on the international stage.”

Beyond Ukraine: designing European defense

The points emphasized previously, are complemented by Labour’s foreign policy strategy extending beyond bilateral support for Ukraine and to awareness of fortifying security partnerships within Europe. This includes forging a new security pact with the European Union and establishing bilateral security agreements with key European allies like Germany.

A comprehensive “NATO readiness test” for major defense programs is also on the agenda, aiming to enhance Europe’s collective defense capabilities against potential Russian aggression. The new Defence Secretary, John Healey was quoted as saying: “We aim to ensure a safer and more secure future for all European nations, with Ukraine at the forefront of our considerations.”

These initiatives are crucial for reinforcing the security architecture that Labour envisions for Europe, particularly at a time when the United States may refocus its resources towards addressing challenges posed by China. The stability and resilience of Ukraine, therefore, play a pivotal role in the success of Labour’s broader European security strategy. Indeed, the first major test of this will be when the UK hosts the European Political Community (EPC) – the brainchild of France’s President Emmanuel Macron, but extends beyond merely the EU.

Central to Labour’s strategic vision is the forthcoming Strategic Defence Review (SDR), designed to ensure that the UK armed forces are prepared to meet NATO’s frontline defense requirements against potential Russian threats. The review prioritizes capability enhancements that can be implemented by 2030, including augmenting munitions stockpiles and accelerating the deployment of unmanned and autonomous technologies, which have proven effective in Ukraine. Starmer has already stated the SDR is not “just about modernizing our armed forces but also about reinforcing our commitment to NATO” with Ukraine representing a “critical partner” to these goals.

An ethical approach to international policy?

Traditionally, Labour governments have historically tended to prioritize “ethical values” in their global engagement – something that Starmer’s administration is expected to continue. Aligning with the moral ideals of past Labour leaders, the new government aims to tackle global challenges such as climate security and international development.

David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, advocates for leveraging historical partnerships with the Commonwealth and the global South to restore Britain’s influence as a leading development superpower having said that the UK’s foreign policy must evoke both “our national interests but also our global responsibilities.” This ethical dimension underscores the party’s broader vision of a world where Ukraine’s struggle for sovereignty and freedom resonates as part of a larger narrative of global justice and responsibility.

This will be particularly notable to watch given the current state in the US, but also across Europe as rejection of universal, collective commitments are steadily growing with the underlying influences from populism. Starmer’s government could face a significant uphill battle to continue to push issues like human rights, climate diplomacy and sustained support to Ukraine, if it goes against a prevailing opposing narrative.

The omnipresence of China

Despite this article being about the nexus of the UK’s new Labour government and its relations or stance to Ukraine, it would be impossible not to briefly mention China. Beijing’s benevolent neutrality in the Russo-Ukrainian War (a fancy way of saying that while they publicly claim to be neutral, in reality they do support Moscow), is a tricky obstacle for any Western nation to navigate. It’s no different for Starmer’s government.

The potential for escalating tensions, particularly over issues like Taiwan, underscores the need for a nuanced approach that distinguishes risk mitigation strategies from broader economic costs associated with any “decoupling” from China – which is why the UK has sought to align more with the EU’s less severe “de-risking strategy.”

This approach aims to balance economic interests with geopolitical realities in an evolving global landscape and an opportunity for Britain to take leadership in brokering issues between not just the EU bloc and China, but potentially the US given the “special relationship.” However, the resolution of the war in Ukraine will inevitably influence these broader geopolitical dynamics; and it’s not necessarily guaranteed that just because the UK could be uniquely placed to steward the great powers over resolving Ukraine it actually can.

Conclusion: Ukraine as a crucial pillar of Labour’s global vision

Keir Starmer’s Labour government assumes office amidst the most daunting number of international challenges one could imagine. Yet Starmer, who somewhat resembles a conventional social-democrat type, seems unwavering in his steadfast commitment for continuity in key foreign policy areas, particularly Ukraine.

Strengthening European security partnerships, conducting a robust Strategic Defence Review, and advocating for ethical foreign policies, is the basis upon which Starmer hopes to put the UK, giving it a good footing to take on Putin’s War, an emboldening China, and bleak geopolitical outlook – despite just how challenging it looks. But through it all, Ukraine will remain prominent, both for its importance, but also what it represents for democracy, sovereignty, and international stability.