Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced Tuesday, April 23 that there will be limits on consular services for Ukrainian men of conscription age – those between ages 18-60 – who are living abroad.

Living abroad does not relieve a Ukrainian citizen from duties to his or her homeland, Kuleba said.

“How it looks now: a man of conscription age went abroad, showed his state that he does not care about its survival, and then comes and wants to receive services from this state,” Kuleba wrote on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter).

“If anyone believes that while someone is fighting far away at the front line and risking his or her life for this state, someone else is staying abroad but receiving services from this state, then this is not how it works,” Kuleba wrote.

Advertisement

Kuleba’s “X” post comes following a letter from the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sibiga – also announcing that the suspension of services would start Tuesday.

A new law on mobilization, signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 16, mandates that without updated military registration documents, Ukrainians liable for military service aren’t able to receive most consulate services, like getting passports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will soon release detailed explanations about the new procedures, Kuleba’s post says.

The measures will “restore fair attitudes” toward conscription-age men – those between age 18-60 – in Ukraine and abroad, Kuleba wrote.

Russian Man Gets 5 Years Labour for Street Interview About Ukraine War
Other Topics of Interest

Russian Man Gets 5 Years Labour for Street Interview About Ukraine War

RFE/RL journalists had approached him in July 2022 and asked him in a “vox pop” interview if he thought a detente between Russia and NATO countries was needed.

This suspension of services will be in effect at least until the Ministry of Foreign Affairs receives clarifications on the provisions of a new mobilization law, which is set to come into force in May.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
RELATED ARTICLES
Russian Troops Claim to Grab Ground in Surprise Assault, Threaten Breakthrough in Battleground Avdiivka War in Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Russian Troops Claim to Grab Ground in Surprise Assault, Threaten Breakthrough in Battleground Avdiivka
By Stefan Korshak
2 hours ago
Now is the Time to Intensify the Battle for Democracy War in Ukraine
OPINION: Now is the Time to Intensify the Battle for Democracy
By Bohdan Nahaylo
3 hours ago
Russian Man Gets 5 Years Labour for Street Interview About Ukraine War War in Ukraine
Russian Man Gets 5 Years Labour for Street Interview About Ukraine War
By Euractiv
3 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Depau
Depau Guest 7 minutes ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

I don't think that people that left Ukraine and don't live in UA should be forced to take part in this war only because they were born as UA Citizens. Not everyone cares about their nationality or conflicts. On the other hand, I think that people actively advising on this forum what UA should/shouldn't do should be drafted - yes JOHN, I am talking about you? I mean, you are surely more connected/interested in this war than UA citizens living abroad? :)

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous WORLD BRIEFING: April 23, 2024
Next » French Company Supplies Aircraft Avionics for Kremlin Leaders and Military Generals