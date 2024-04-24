Shoigu claimed that Russian forces had gained the upper hand along the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line, disproving the notion of the superiority of Western weapons.

“In proportion to the threats posed by the United States and its allies, we will continue to improve the composition and structure of the Armed Forces and increase the production of the most popular weapons and military equipment. We will increase the intensity of attacks on logistics centers and storage bases for Western weapons,” Shoigu said.

His announcement comes as President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bill enabling the delivery of a long-delayed batch of new military aid to Ukraine. The House of Representatives voted in favor of a nearly $61 billion military aid package on Saturday, and the Senate overwhelmingly approved it on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Kyiv will soon receive more long-range ATACMS missile systems as part of the aid package.

US officials have stated that the aid will also include ammunition supplies and interceptors for air defense systems.

Shoigu reiterated Russia’s claim that it captured the villages of Pervomaiske, Bohdanivka, and Novomykhailivka this month. However, a Ukrainian commander denied the fall of Novomykhailivka on Monday, stating that his troops still held 15-20 percent of the village.

The Russian defense ministry claimed that Russian marines involved in the operation to take Novomykhailivka had captured Western-made weapons, including Swedish grenade launchers, American anti-tank Javelins, and NATO electronic warfare systems.