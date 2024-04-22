The Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had captured Novomykhailivka, a village located between Maryinka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Russian troops have completely occupied the village and "improved their tactical position along the front line."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has yet to comment on this information. However, in a summary released on the morning of April 22, the Ukrainian Defense Forces stated that they "continue to restrain" the Russian army in the area of Novomykhailivka.

The Ukrainian DeepState OSINT project, which is closely associated with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reported on the evening of April 21 that Russian troops had occupied most of Novomykhailivka.

Novomykhailivka, a village of strategic significance, is located 12 kilometres from Maryinka and 20 kilometres from Vuhledar. Before the war, the settlement was home to about one and a half thousand people.

The battle for the village started in late autumn of 2023. On April 19th, the 79th separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that Russian troops had lost over 300 pieces of equipment in the area over the past six months.