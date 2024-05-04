Russia on Saturday said it had downed four US-made ATACMS long-range missiles recently supplied by Washington to Kviv over the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.

The defense ministry said it had “foiled” the night attack but did not specify if the falling debris had caused any damage.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In April, the United States confirmed it had sent these missiles to Ukraine, which had been pressing for them to strike targets way beyond the front line.

Ukraine used US ATACMS missiles against Russia for the first time in October, but the recently supplied versions have a farther range of up to 300 kilometers (190 miles).

Russia insists these missiles will not fundamentally change the outcome of the conflict.

Ukrainian forces have been suffering from ammunition shortages, partly due to months-long delays in US deliveries, which were lifted only last month after Congress finally approved an aid package. 

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Over 100 Drone Attacks Overnight Targeting Russia’s Krasnodar Oil Refinery and Port Drones
Over 100 Drone Attacks Overnight Targeting Russia’s Krasnodar Oil Refinery and Port
By Julia Struck
2d ago
Belbek Airfield Attack Destroyed Fighter Aircraft, Missile Systems and Fuel Dump Crimea
Belbek Airfield Attack Destroyed Fighter Aircraft, Missile Systems and Fuel Dump
By Kyiv Post
May. 16
Belbek Arsenal Hit: Russian Bomber Weapons Depot Reportedly Damaged War in Ukraine
Belbek Arsenal Hit: Russian Bomber Weapons Depot Reportedly Damaged
By Alisa Orlova
May. 16
Probable Mass ATACMS Missile Strike Hits Russian Airfield in Crimea War in Ukraine
Probable Mass ATACMS Missile Strike Hits Russian Airfield in Crimea
By Stefan Korshak
May. 15
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Sasha
Sasha Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Russia is right because the cowardly West doesn't want to supply enough missiles to make a difference! the west is playing with Ukraine to weaken Russia. the West is not interested in the Ukrainian victory!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 04 May 2024
Next » Rasszists Prepare for Easter