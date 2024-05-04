Russia on Saturday said it had downed four US-made ATACMS long-range missiles recently supplied by Washington to Kviv over the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.

The defense ministry said it had “foiled” the night attack but did not specify if the falling debris had caused any damage.

In April, the United States confirmed it had sent these missiles to Ukraine, which had been pressing for them to strike targets way beyond the front line.

Ukraine used US ATACMS missiles against Russia for the first time in October, but the recently supplied versions have a farther range of up to 300 kilometers (190 miles).

Russia insists these missiles will not fundamentally change the outcome of the conflict.

Ukrainian forces have been suffering from ammunition shortages, partly due to months-long delays in US deliveries, which were lifted only last month after Congress finally approved an aid package.