  • The average daily number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine throughout April 2024 remained in the pattern of 2024, with 899losses per day.
  • It is likely that Russia's casualty rate will again increase over the next twomonths as they renew dedicated offensive operations in eastern Ukraine. This follows a slight decrease in the pace of operations over the past twomonths since the fall of Avdiivka.
  • The total number of Russian losses since the start of the conflict now stands at over 465,000. It is likely that despite the extreme cost in life, Russia has fully adapted its military to attritional warfare which relies on mass over quality. This reliance on mass will almost certainly continue for the duration of the Ukraine war and have long-lasting effects onRussia's future army.
