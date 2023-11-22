Latest

Are We Reading Too Much Into US Providing Another HIMARS to Ukraine?
US
Nov. 22, 2023
ANALYSIS: Are We Reading Too Much Into US Providing Another HIMARS to Ukraine?
The inclusion of one more HIMARS system in the new package of military aid has excited commentary that there may be something “special” about this one – but where is the evidence?
By Steve Brown
EXPLAINED: Russia’s Withdrawal from and NATO’s Suspension of Europe’s Arms Limits Treaty
Europe
Nov. 7, 2023
EXPLAINED: Russia’s Withdrawal from and NATO’s Suspension of Europe’s Arms Limits Treaty
A NATO statement said that the Allies condemn Russia’s decision to withdraw from the agreement, which was first signed in 1990 and ratified in 1992 before being suspended by Russia in 2007.
By Steve Brown
Russian Air Defense Forces Practice Intercepting ATACMS
Ukraine
Nov. 2, 2023
Russian Air Defense Forces Practice Intercepting ATACMS
Russia reacts to the success of Ukraine’s use of the US-made missile by instructing all its air defense troops to carry out simulator training to shoot them down.
By Kyiv Post
Kremlin Claims It Shot Down ATACMS, Other Sources Say the US Weapons Took Out Russian Anti-Missile Systems
War in Ukraine
Oct. 27, 2023
Kremlin Claims It Shot Down ATACMS, Other Sources Say the US Weapons Took Out Russian Anti-Missile Systems
Moscow says its “world-best” air defense systems blew up two American ATACMS ballistic missiles in airspace over Luhansk region. But evidence is piling up that it was the other way around.
By Stefan Korshak
Russians Scramble to Move Equipment After Series of Attacks, Ukrainian Partisans Say
Crimea
Oct. 26, 2023
Russians Scramble to Move Equipment After Series of Attacks, Ukrainian Partisans Say
An increasingly active Ukrainian partisan movement based in occupied Crimea claims that Russia is dispersing its equipment for fear of more attacks deep behind the lines.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Fearing Long-Range Missile Attacks, Russian Army Moves Logistics Farther East
Azov
Oct. 25, 2023
Fearing Long-Range Missile Attacks, Russian Army Moves Logistics Farther East
The mayor of Melitopol said that Russia is moving its materiel closer to the Sea of Azov and farther from the front line following a successful ATACMS strike on the occupied Berdyansk Airport.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko, Jeremy Dirac
VIDEO: Weekly News Recap in 2 Minutes - October 23, 2023
War in Ukraine
Oct. 23, 2023
VIDEO: Weekly News Recap in 2 Minutes - October 23, 2023
Get the week's hottest headlines and the latest updates in just 2 minutes with our weekly "2-Minute News Recap." Whether it's military strategies or global affairs, we've got you covered.
By Kyiv Post
Send JASSMs Air-Launch Cruise Missiles to Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oct. 22, 2023
OPINION: Send JASSMs Air-Launch Cruise Missiles to Ukraine
The author, a renowned aerospace and nuclear engineer, believes it would just take few JASSMs to destroy the Kerch Strait Bridge and isolate the Crimea Peninsula.
By Robert Zubrin
Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Oct 20 (Europe Edition): Russian Forces 'Overwhelmed'
War in Ukraine
Oct. 20, 2023
Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Oct 20 (Europe Edition): Russian Forces 'Overwhelmed'
Biden tells Americans not to turn their backs on Ukraine; US will send longer-range missiles, Foreign Minister says; Ukraine’s forces advance near Bakhmut and on the east bank of Dnipro
By John Moretti
Aftermath of Ukraine’s Devastating ATACMS Strike on Berdyansk Airfield Revealed in Satellite Photos
War in Ukraine
Oct. 19, 2023
Aftermath of Ukraine’s Devastating ATACMS Strike on Berdyansk Airfield Revealed in Satellite Photos
Ukraine's ATACMS missile strike on the occupied Berdyansk airport has been described as a “serious blow” to Russia. Satellite images show a great deal of damage.
By Kyiv Post
‘They Fear Us!’ – Russia’s Confused Response to ATACMS in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oct. 18, 2023
‘They Fear Us!’ – Russia’s Confused Response to ATACMS in Ukraine
Putin seems unfazed by new weapons developments and recent Ukrainian attacks, but Russian milbloggers have "expressed widespread fear over the use of ATACMS."
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: ATACMS Are in Ukraine – Here’s What Could Happen Next
War in Ukraine
Oct. 18, 2023
EXPLAINED: ATACMS Are in Ukraine – Here’s What Could Happen Next
The long-awaited long-range missile has already proved its worth in a surprise debut. Here’s how it can be employed on the front lines to hit well into Russia’s rear echelon.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Oct 18 (Europe Edition): ‘ATACMS Have Proven Themselves’
War in Ukraine
Oct. 18, 2023
Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Oct 18 (Europe Edition): ‘ATACMS Have Proven Themselves’
US confirms delivery of ATACMS; New weaponry clips Russia’s rotary wings for now; Ammo depots at greater risk; Another Sukhoi bites the dust; Kremlin cries foul, again
By John Moretti
Secretly Deployed ATACMS Used in Devastating Ukrainian Strike on Russian Airfield
War in Ukraine
Oct. 17, 2023
Secretly Deployed ATACMS Used in Devastating Ukrainian Strike on Russian Airfield
Ukraine has since the first days of the invasion repeatedly asked Washington for ATACMS, a weapon designed for American HIMARS launchers already in AFU operation, and ranging out to 500 km.
By Kyiv Post
How ATACMS Will Help Ukraine in-depth
Ukraine
Sep. 16, 2023
ANALYSIS: How ATACMS Will Help Ukraine
A guide to the powerful Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) which, recent news reports in the US suggest, might be soon on its way to Ukraine.
By Bohdan Tuzov
EXPLAINED: Ukraine’s Counteroffensive and the Problem of ‘Fighting Weather’
War in Ukraine
Sep. 11, 2023
EXPLAINED: Ukraine’s Counteroffensive and the Problem of ‘Fighting Weather’
Autumn will bring rain and muddy conditions on the frontlines, hampering advances. But Kyiv has said fighting will continue regardless and Ukraine has a number of options.
By Kyiv Post