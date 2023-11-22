Latest
US
Nov. 22, 2023
The inclusion of one more HIMARS system in the new package of military aid has excited commentary that there may be something “special” about this one – but where is the evidence?
Europe
Nov. 7, 2023
A NATO statement said that the Allies condemn Russia’s decision to withdraw from the agreement, which was first signed in 1990 and ratified in 1992 before being suspended by Russia in 2007.
Ukraine
Nov. 2, 2023
Russia reacts to the success of Ukraine’s use of the US-made missile by instructing all its air defense troops to carry out simulator training to shoot them down.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 27, 2023
Kremlin Claims It Shot Down ATACMS, Other Sources Say the US Weapons Took Out Russian Anti-Missile Systems
Moscow says its “world-best” air defense systems blew up two American ATACMS ballistic missiles in airspace over Luhansk region. But evidence is piling up that it was the other way around.
Crimea
Oct. 26, 2023
An increasingly active Ukrainian partisan movement based in occupied Crimea claims that Russia is dispersing its equipment for fear of more attacks deep behind the lines.
Azov
Oct. 25, 2023
The mayor of Melitopol said that Russia is moving its materiel closer to the Sea of Azov and farther from the front line following a successful ATACMS strike on the occupied Berdyansk Airport.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 23, 2023
Get the week's hottest headlines and the latest updates in just 2 minutes with our weekly "2-Minute News Recap." Whether it's military strategies or global affairs, we've got you covered.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 22, 2023
The author, a renowned aerospace and nuclear engineer, believes it would just take few JASSMs to destroy the Kerch Strait Bridge and isolate the Crimea Peninsula.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 20, 2023
Biden tells Americans not to turn their backs on Ukraine; US will send longer-range missiles, Foreign Minister says; Ukraine’s forces advance near Bakhmut and on the east bank of Dnipro
War in Ukraine
Oct. 19, 2023
Ukraine's ATACMS missile strike on the occupied Berdyansk airport has been described as a “serious blow” to Russia. Satellite images show a great deal of damage.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 18, 2023
Putin seems unfazed by new weapons developments and recent Ukrainian attacks, but Russian milbloggers have "expressed widespread fear over the use of ATACMS."
War in Ukraine
Oct. 18, 2023
The long-awaited long-range missile has already proved its worth in a surprise debut. Here’s how it can be employed on the front lines to hit well into Russia’s rear echelon.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 18, 2023
US confirms delivery of ATACMS; New weaponry clips Russia’s rotary wings for now; Ammo depots at greater risk; Another Sukhoi bites the dust; Kremlin cries foul, again
War in Ukraine
Oct. 17, 2023
Ukraine has since the first days of the invasion repeatedly asked Washington for ATACMS, a weapon designed for American HIMARS launchers already in AFU operation, and ranging out to 500 km.
Ukraine
Sep. 16, 2023
A guide to the powerful Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) which, recent news reports in the US suggest, might be soon on its way to Ukraine.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 11, 2023
Autumn will bring rain and muddy conditions on the frontlines, hampering advances. But Kyiv has said fighting will continue regardless and Ukraine has a number of options.