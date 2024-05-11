On May 8, in the Great Concert Hall of the Odesa National Music Academy, A. V. Nezhdanova, a donation ceremony was held for the arrival from Italy of 28 musical instruments for studying .

Photo:Ugo Poletti.

The instruments were provided by the Amedeo Modigliani Musical Association of Livorno which donated 12 violins, 12 clarinets, 4 transverse flutes, owned by the Carlo Goldoni Theatre. This donation will be split between the A. V. Nezhdanova National Academy of Music and the Pyotr Stolyarsky State Lyceum of Music, famous for producing some of the world’s greatest violinists.

Photo:Ugo Poletti.

The instruments were officially taken over by Oleksandr Oliinyk, outgoing rector of the National Academy of Music A. V. Nezhdanova Odesa, Olena Khil, the incoming rector elected a few days ago, and Viktor Moldavanov, Director of High School of Music Pyotr Stolyarsky.

After Feb. 24, 2022, the lives of music students and school teaching staff changed radically. The level of danger for Odesa remains high, but every day Odesa receives many internally displaced people from frontline regions where the situation is much worse. During these two years of war, the professors and staff of the Academy are doing their best to provide students with the opportunity to continue their education without interruption.

Photo:Ugo Poletti.

One of the students’ major commitments is to practice on quality instruments. The Academy has a base of professional tools available to students, but recently the demand for tools has grown significantly. Some students, fleeing frontline cities, have had to leave their instruments behind, and other students find it difficult to find resources to buy personal instruments.

This donation is the result of the activity of the Rotary Club Odessa International, a charitable association member of the international network of Rotary Clubs, which collected used musical instruments in Italy, thanks to the help of the Italian Rotary Clubs.

Photo:Ugo Poletti.

The delivery of the donation to Ukraine was carried out by the charity La Memoria Viva led by Roberto Falletti, who personally brought over 40 deliveries of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and thanks to the Honorary Consul of Italy in Odesa, Vladyslav Shtamburg, who personally supports the cultural and humanitarian initiatives of Italian citizens in the Odesa area.