On May 8, in the Great Concert Hall of the Odesa National Music Academy, A. V. Nezhdanova, a donation ceremony was held for the arrival from Italy of 28 musical instruments for studying .

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Photo:Ugo Poletti.

The instruments were provided by the Amedeo Modigliani Musical Association of Livorno which donated 12 violins, 12 clarinets, 4 transverse flutes, owned by the Carlo Goldoni Theatre. This donation will be split between the A. V. Nezhdanova National Academy of Music and the Pyotr Stolyarsky State Lyceum of Music, famous for producing some of the world’s greatest violinists.

Advertisement

Photo:Ugo Poletti.

The instruments were officially taken over by Oleksandr Oliinyk, outgoing rector of the National Academy of Music A. V. Nezhdanova Odesa, Olena Khil, the incoming rector elected a few days ago, and Viktor Moldavanov, Director of High School of Music Pyotr Stolyarsky.

After Feb. 24, 2022, the lives of music students and school teaching staff changed radically. The level of danger for Odesa remains high, but every day Odesa receives many internally displaced people from frontline regions where the situation is much worse. During these two years of war, the professors and staff of the Academy are doing their best to provide students with the opportunity to continue their education without interruption.

Exclusive Footage: Russian Missile Strike Destroys Nova Poshta Terminal and Car Services in Odesa
Other Topics of Interest

Exclusive Footage: Russian Missile Strike Destroys Nova Poshta Terminal and Car Services in Odesa

Odesa, a Black Sea port vital for Ukrainian exports, has been regularly targeted by deadly missile and drone attacks.

Photo:Ugo Poletti.

One of the students’ major commitments is to practice on quality instruments. The Academy has a base of professional tools available to students, but recently the demand for tools has grown significantly. Some students, fleeing frontline cities, have had to leave their instruments behind, and other students find it difficult to find resources to buy personal instruments.

Advertisement

This donation is the result of the activity of the Rotary Club Odessa International, a charitable association member of the international network of Rotary Clubs, which collected used musical instruments in Italy, thanks to the help of the Italian Rotary Clubs.

Photo:Ugo Poletti.

The delivery of the donation to Ukraine was carried out by the charity La Memoria Viva led by Roberto Falletti, who personally brought over 40 deliveries of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and thanks to the Honorary Consul of Italy in Odesa, Vladyslav Shtamburg, who personally supports the cultural and humanitarian initiatives of Italian citizens in the Odesa area.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Ugo Poletti
Ugo Poletti
Ugo Poletti Ugo Poletti is the Editor-in-Chief of “The Odessa Journal”, online newspaper that was launched during the Covid-19 quarantine to provide news about art, culture, history, business and social life in the maritime capital of Ukraine. He is an Italian entrepreneur, co-founder of the “Rotary Club Odessa Internationa”l, dealing with charity initiatives. During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he wrote a book for the Italian readers: “Nel cuore di Odessa”, that was published in Italy, on June 2022.
Read Next
Odesa: Standing Firm Against Regular Russian Attacks EXCLUSIVE Drones
Odesa: Standing Firm Against Regular Russian Attacks
By Sergii Kostezh
May. 9
Eurovision 2024 Kicks Off in Malmö with Touching Opening Ceremony Music
Eurovision 2024 Kicks Off in Malmö with Touching Opening Ceremony
By Kyiv Post
May. 6
Exclusive Footage: Russian Missile Strike Destroys Nova Poshta Terminal and Car Services in Odesa EXCLUSIVE Drones
Exclusive Footage: Russian Missile Strike Destroys Nova Poshta Terminal and Car Services in Odesa
By Sergii Kostezh
May. 2
Russian Missile Attack Hits Postal Warehouse in Odesa, Injures 13 War in Ukraine
Russian Missile Attack Hits Postal Warehouse in Odesa, Injures 13
By AFP
May. 2
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
John
John Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Nero fiddles while Rome burns?

Let's not accept this white washing of Italy's failure to fairly support Ukraine militarily.

On a per GDP basis, Italy's direct bilateral aid to Ukraine represents only a mere 0.09% of its GDP. Only $1 billion of that represents weapons and only 71% of this is yet delivered.

Yet ITALY is the worlds 6th largest weapons exporter. There is no better nation to export western weapons to right now then Ukraine. They are fighting all democracy's fight against a common autocratic enemy.....the nation of russia as currently lead by its worst psychotic murdering thug since Stalin.

Will a handful of violins keep a russian missile from blowing up another concert hall?

Per favore, la leadership italiana pensa e agisce in modo equo!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Drones Target Russia’s Largest Oil Refinery in Kaluga Region, Igniting Fire
Next » Foreign Investors Ready to Invest in Ukrainian Weapons Production