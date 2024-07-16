I would like to share the latest information that shows the continued significant role that Odesa is playing as Ukraine’s major port.

By March 1,140 vessels had passed through the maritime corridor, exporting Ukrainian products to 40 countries around the world. In total, in the first half of 2024, the six active ports of the Odesa region processed 52.7 million tons of cargo compared with 31.3 million tons during the same period in 2023.

What were these maritime exports made up of?

Over 63.5 percent was agricultural products, with the remaining 36.5 percent made up by products of other industries, including mining and metallurgical production. Of course the grain corridor that Ukraine has established did not allow for the export of non-agricultural products, other avenues were found.

The fate of the ports of Greater Odesa in the export of products is crucial in maintaining Ukraine’s economic stability. 75 percent of agricultural products and almost 80 percent of Ukrainian manufacturing exports are shipped through our Black Sea, Southern, and Odesa ports.

Over the last year, grain exports amounted to $772 million.

Odesa not only offers heroic resistance to the enemy on land and at sea – the city port strengthens the economic resilience of our state and increases its defense capabilities.

Oleksiy Leonov is a Ukrainian lawmaker from Odesa, member of the Servant of the People Party, chef and restaurant chain owner.