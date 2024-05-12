The 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024, hosted at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, concluded with Switzerland’s Nemo emerging victorious with the song “The Code.”

Nemo garnered 591 points from both the audience and national juries.

Born Nemo Mettler on August 3, 1999, in Billier, Switzerland, the artist achieved platinum status at age 18 with a single and two mini-albums, earning five Swiss Music Awards. His international outreach began in 2020 with the release of English-language songs and the album “Whatever Feels Right.”

In 2023, Nemo publicly embraced a non-binary gender identity, preferring the pronoun “they.”

Swiss singer Nemo.

Croatia secured second place, while Ukraine’s Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, performing “Teresa & Maria,” clinched third place with 453 points.

Croatian singer.

Ukraine’s consistent success in recent years includes a 5th place finish for Go_A in 2021, victory for Kalush Orchestra in 2022, and a 6th place for the TVORCHI duo in 2023.

Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil.

For Switzerland, this victory marks their third in Eurovision history. Except for the years 1995, 1999, 2001, and 2003, the country has participated in the competition annually.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 took place in Malmö, Sweden, from May 5. The first and second semi-finals were held on May 7 and 9, respectively, with the grand final airing on May 11.

Representing Ukraine, the duo Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil made a striking entrance on the Turquoise Carpet. Their outfits, adorned with keys, symbolized homes lost due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The artists announced their plans to raise funds for the reconstruction of a war-affected gymnasium in the Dnipropetrovsk region.