German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said a Ukraine war peace summit being hosted by Switzerland next month was unlikely to bring an end to the conflict.

"At best, it is the start of a process that could lead to direct talks between Ukraine and Russia," Scholz said in an interview with the German weekly Stern.

The June summit would discuss "the safety of nuclear power plants, grain exports, prisoner exchanges" and the risk of a nuclear escalation, Scholz said.

But the chancellor warned that "nobody should have excessive expectations", adding: "We are not negotiating the end of the war".

He likened the talks to a "delicate little flower".

Switzerland has invited more than 160 delegations to the peace conference, although Russia is not currently on the list.

Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022, has dismissed the Lucerne event as a US-orchestrated plot.

Moscow has repeatedly said it will not participate in any talks unless Kyiv accepts Russia's annexation of the roughly 20 percent of Ukraine's territory it currently occupies.

The attendance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden has not been confirmed.

Another big unknown is whether Moscow's key ally China will attend.

"We are trying to ensure that countries that are not wholehearted supporters of Ukraine also take part. Brazil, South Africa or China for example," Scholz said in the interview.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir "Putin continues his merciless campaign against Ukraine unabated", Scholz said.

Russian troops last week launched a surprise new ground offensive in the Kharkiv region, which has forced thousands to evacuate and pushed Kyiv to mobilise reinforcements.

Ukraine would "need our support for a long time", Scholz said.

John
John Guest 5 days ago
In putin's psychotic mind 'might = right'. What he wants he takes. What he does not like he disappears. It's worked well for him in Russia amassing $200 billion worth of personal wealth.

The victims voice does not count. Basic human rights don't count. International laws do not count. Geneva Conventions, Budapest Memorandums, Minsk Agreements, the International Courts 'war criminal' conviction, 143 Nations telling him to stop his illegal war does not count. International military support to Ukraine does not count. Does not matter the lethal cost to his invading forces.

Ukraine want to remain an intact sovereign nation. It's an internationally recognized right. No one wants to live under putin's oppressive, corrupt regime.

It is fitting no one from the Kremlin is invited to the peace summit being hosted by Switzerland next month. 163 nations invited BUT NOT RUSSIA. As it should be. Russia's delusional input would have no legal basis. Conversation time with putin is over.

Peace will only come from the kremlin's defeated illegal invasion of Ukraine. The best way to do this expediently is all that needs to be worked out in any future international gathering.

DBA
DBA Guest 5 days ago
@John, 👍👍!!

John gives reach arounds to so called "ukrainians"
John gives reach arounds to so called "ukrainians" Guest 5 days ago
@John, Pedo alert!

