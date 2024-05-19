My Dear Georgian Friends, The world does not know you. Maybe you do not know yourselves. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. The image of Georgia abroad is of an under-developed, emotional, chaotic, divided, brutish, and sometimes criminal state. This is not entirely wrong. But it is far from the whole story. The points of light… the singers, the dancers, the builders, the designers, the businessmen, the chess players, the great minds and craftsmen… these are unknown. The independent Georgia of 1920, with scientists to brag about and with women serving in parliament, this is unknown. I know Georgia. I have a deep affection for the country. I have made several dozen visits, first with President George W. Bush in 2005 and most recently last week. My wife, my in-laws, my step-son, my niece and nephew – they are all Georgian. We are invested in Georgia (making wine there) and we seek to contribute to the success of the country. Advertisement The stakes at the moment seem black and white. In the past several days in Tbilisi, as the government was pushing through the foreign agent law and beating political opponents, and the general public flooded the streets in massive protests, I spoke with many friends from all sides of the issues. The bottom line? The government has gone too far, and it needs to reverse course.

Georgia is becoming marginalized in an increasingly dangerous world, drifting toward again becoming a province of the Russian empire.

Georgians need to see themselves in the wider world, where for most people, their country is barely an afterthought. They must think about how to position the country for the long term. David the Builder and King Tamar focused on the country. So, too, can today’s generation of political leaders, government and opposition alike. Other Topics of Interest Georgia Adopts 'Foreign Influence' Law Despite Protests The pro-Russian forces in the Georgian parliament have managed to push through a divisive bill many see as Russian-inspired and anti-Western. Not just because of the law, but because Georgia is becoming marginalized in an increasingly dangerous world. Without a change of course, Georgia is drifting toward again becoming a province of the Russian empire. If the world knew Georgia, they would understand that it’s a magical place. The ancient Greeks knew this; they sailed to its Black Sea shores and marveled at is fertility, its beauty, its wine, its bounty. Georgia is where they created the legend of the Golden Fleece. Advertisement Georgian women are among the most beautiful and strongest in the world. It is not by accident that someone who would have been called a “Queen” in the West was known as “King” Tamar in Georgia. Georgians have understood from antiquity the real power of women. Georgian food is a gastronomic adventure. Flavorful, diverse, bold, sometimes simple, sometimes unrecognizable but delicious. Only the Lebanese, the Italians and the Japanese are in the same league. Georgian geography is a marvel, and a delight for the senses. High, snow-capped mountains, stunning hills, sprawling vineyards, deep valleys, a sensuous coastline, landscapes blessed by sunshine and fresh air. According to popular humor, it is the land God set aside for himself after seven days of creating the rest of the Earth. Georgia gave the world wine — archaeological evidence indicates that winemaking began in what is now Georgia over 8,000 years ago. Thank you Georgia! Georgians are Europeans. They are not destined to be enslaved in a Russian empire. They became Christian in the earliest days of Christianity, long before Moscow even existed. Their alphabet was crafted among Jerusalem scholars. Tbilisi has been home to a vibrant Jewish community for centuries, and within one block in Tbilisi, one can find a synagogue, a church, and a mosque. Saint George, slaying the dragon, has become a Georgian cultural symbol, even though tradition places the story far, far away. The pulse, the fashion, the sensibilities in Georgia, these are all European. Advertisement But the world does not know this. The world sees a small country. A poor country sandwiched between Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Central Asia. A country that fights against itself with such regularity that there is nothing outsiders can do to help. “A small country, far away, about which we know nothing” was the dismissive comment Neville Chamberlin used to justify his assent to Hitler’s seizure of the Sudetenland in 1938, and later all of Czechoslovakia. Georgians should be worried that the same sentiment could now be applied to the Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali (South Ossetia) regions, and indeed to all their lands My dear friends, there are less than 3.5 million Georgians in Georgia, and a couple million more abroad. More people live in a New York suburb or a Chinese rounding error. The rest of the world will scarcely notice if Georgia implodes and fails. So why do you fight each other? You cannot afford it. You actually need each other if you are going to have a country. Advertisement To my friends in the ruling party, Georgian Dream: Why do you seek to impose your will on a freedom-loving population? You know in your hearts that the foreign agent law is not about transparency, but about labeling some of your fellow citizens as traitors when they are not. You could have ridden the achievement of EU candidate status into a victory in the October elections. Why do you persist in this? Why do Georgian political leaders, regardless of party affiliation, not work together for the greater national interest? To my friends in the opposition: Why do opposition politicians insist on each having their own party, instead of joining hands in unity? Why do former United National Movement (UNM) and former Georgian Dream politicians still stand apart, when together they represent the diversity of the Georgian public? There is no “purism” in politics. Human beings are flawed by nature. Yet by working together, they can accomplish deeds that no person alone can achieve.

Georgians must lift each other up, not beat each other down. The Georgian people – all of them – deserve a future, not a fight.