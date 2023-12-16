Latest
Europe
Dec. 16, 2023
Georgians welcome EU candidate status but doubts about the policy of the current government remain.
Saakashvili
Nov. 24, 2023
Mikheil Saakashvili spearheaded the Rose Revolution in 2003 and led the nation for nine years before going into exile. After his return, he was arrested on "abuse of power charges."
Russia
Nov. 16, 2023
As the Russians retreated from Kherson last November they looted shops, stripped museums, lifted statues of 18th-century heroes, removed WWII memorabilia and took away 2,000 Ukrainian prisoners.
Georgia
Oct. 16, 2023
Political crisis brewing in Georgia.
Russia
Aug. 9, 2023
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who authorised the military action in 2008, defended Moscow’s actions in a statement marking the anniversary.
Propaganda
Jul. 27, 2023
Russian “media outlet” says a change to Ukrainian legislation is part of a “black transplant” conspiracy involving the government, Ukrainian lawmakers, and the wife of the former Georgian President.
Ukraine
Jul. 14, 2023
A draft appeal to the President of Georgia has been registered in the Parliament of Ukraine, but is waiting for approval from the deputies in the hall of sessions.
Ukraine
Jul. 7, 2023
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia considers Ukraine’s decision to expel the Georgian ambassador “an extreme form of escalation of diplomatic relations.”
Saakashvili
Jul. 4, 2023
The former Georgian leader is in jail and needs medical attention. As a gesture of goodwill, the Georgian government should let him go abroad and be treated.
Ukraine
Jul. 4, 2023
During a court hearing shown on television Monday, Saakashvili lifted his shirt to show his ribs protruding from his chest, a hollow abdomen, and skin clinging tightly to his bones.
Georgia
Jul. 3, 2023
Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia, attended his latest court appearance by video link and those who saw the footage were shocked by his physical deterioration.
Russia
May. 19, 2023
Georgian opposition group paraphrased the words the Ukrainian military famously said to Russian invaders on Snake Island – including the original expletive.
Russia
May. 10, 2023
Moscow has introduced a new visa regime and lifted the flight ban imposed on Georgia in response to its anti-Moscow rallies in 2019.
War in Ukraine
Apr. 24, 2023
A Georgian businessman, who holds a British Passport, is involved in repairing Russian military aircraft.
Georgia
Apr. 15, 2023
Ukrainian president urges Georgian authorities to make the right moral decision to save the life of ailing imprisoned Saakashvili.
Georgia
Mar. 11, 2023
In the wake of mass protests in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the government withdrew an unpopular “foreign agent” bill. Kyiv Post speaks to Giorgi Vashadze, one of the protest leaders.