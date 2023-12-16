Latest

Tens of Thousands Rally in Georgia to Celebrate EU Candidate Status
Europe
Dec. 16, 2023
Georgians welcome EU candidate status but doubts about the policy of the current government remain.
By AFP
Georgians Сall For Ex-Leader's Release on Revolution Anniversary
Saakashvili
Nov. 24, 2023
Mikheil Saakashvili spearheaded the Rose Revolution in 2003 and led the nation for nine years before going into exile. After his return, he was arrested on "abuse of power charges."
By AFP
1,500 Ukrainian Inmates Abducted in Kherson by Retreating Russians Still Imprisoned
Russia
Nov. 16, 2023
As the Russians retreated from Kherson last November they looted shops, stripped museums, lifted statues of 18th-century heroes, removed WWII memorabilia and took away 2,000 Ukrainian prisoners.
By Kyiv Post
Georgia's Top Court Clears Move to Remove President BREAKING
Georgia
Oct. 16, 2023
Political crisis brewing in Georgia.
By AFP
Georgia Mourns 2008 War Dead as PM Slams ‘Aggressor’ Russia
Russia
Aug. 9, 2023
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who authorised the military action in 2008, defended Moscow’s actions in a statement marking the anniversary.
By AFP
Russia’s Fake Factory: Organ Harvesting from Dead Soldiers and Ukraine’s ‘Heirs of Hitler’ EXCLUSIVE
Propaganda
Jul. 27, 2023
Russian “media outlet” says a change to Ukrainian legislation is part of a “black transplant” conspiracy involving the government, Ukrainian lawmakers, and the wife of the former Georgian President.
By Pete Shmigel
Ukrainian Parliament to Request Georgia to Pardon Saakashvili
Ukraine
Jul. 14, 2023
A draft appeal to the President of Georgia has been registered in the Parliament of Ukraine, but is waiting for approval from the deputies in the hall of sessions.
By Kyiv Post
Georgia Rejects Consultations on Saakashvili Following Ukraine’s Expulsion of Ambassador
Ukraine
Jul. 7, 2023
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia considers Ukraine’s decision to expel the Georgian ambassador “an extreme form of escalation of diplomatic relations.”
By Julia Struck
Free Saakashvili on Medical Grounds Now EDITORIAL
Saakashvili
Jul. 4, 2023
The former Georgian leader is in jail and needs medical attention. As a gesture of goodwill, the Georgian government should let him go abroad and be treated.
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky Asks Georgia Envoy to Leave Kyiv Over Jailed Ex-Leader
Ukraine
Jul. 4, 2023
During a court hearing shown on television Monday, Saakashvili lifted his shirt to show his ribs protruding from his chest, a hollow abdomen, and skin clinging tightly to his bones.
By AFP
Shocking Appearance of Saakashvili During Court Hearing
Georgia
Jul. 3, 2023
Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia, attended his latest court appearance by video link and those who saw the footage were shocked by his physical deterioration.
By Kyiv Post
Georgians Protest First Russian Domestic Flight to Arrive After Moscow’s Rule Changes
Russia
May. 19, 2023
Georgian opposition group paraphrased the words the Ukrainian military famously said to Russian invaders on Snake Island – including the original expletive.
By Kyiv Post
‘Be Good and Tsar Will Grant You Favors’ – Russian Propagandist Reacts to Georgia’s New Visa Regime
Russia
May. 10, 2023
Moscow has introduced a new visa regime and lifted the flight ban imposed on Georgia in response to its anti-Moscow rallies in 2019.
By Kyiv Post
Georgia Refused to Provide Military Aid to Ukraine and Now Repairs Russian Warplanes
War in Ukraine
Apr. 24, 2023
A Georgian businessman, who holds a British Passport, is involved in repairing Russian military aircraft.
By Kyiv Post
Zelenskyy Urges to Provide Saakashvili With Proper Treatment
Georgia
Apr. 15, 2023
Ukrainian president urges Georgian authorities to make the right moral decision to save the life of ailing imprisoned Saakashvili.
By Interfax-Ukraine
‘Georgian Authorities Are Connected With Russia’ – Georgia Protest Organizer EXCLUSIVE
Georgia
Mar. 11, 2023
In the wake of mass protests in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the government withdrew an unpopular “foreign agent” bill. Kyiv Post speaks to Giorgi Vashadze, one of the protest leaders.
By Maryna Shashkova