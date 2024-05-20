Britain and Finland will sign a new strategic partnership on Monday, May 20, to enhance their cooperation and counter the "threat of Russian aggression," announced the UK Foreign Ministry.

The agreement, which will be signed in London by UK Foreign Minister David Cameron and his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen, identifies Russia as "the most significant and direct threat to European peace and stability," according to a Foreign Office press release.

"As we stand together to support Ukraine, including through providing military aid and training, we are clear that the threat of Russian aggression, following the war it started, will not be tolerated," stated Cameron.

"This strategic partnership, built on our shared values, will see the UK and Finland step up cooperation to bolster European security as well as seize new opportunities, from science and technology to closer energy ties," he added.

The partnership will involve joint efforts to counter Russian disinformation and malicious cyber activities, while also supporting Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction, and modernization.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Finland has joined NATO and restricted much of its border with Russia. Meanwhile, Britain remains a major military supporter of Ukraine.