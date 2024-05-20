Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

The governor of the southern Mykolaiv region said debris from one of the drones damaged a private residence and left one woman with burns.

Ukraine said Monday, May 20, it had downed more than two dozen Russian drones overnight that had targeted regions in the west, centre and south of the country.

The Ukrainian air force said air defence systems had intercepted the Iranian-style Shahed attack drones over the central Poltava region, the southern Odesa region on the Black Sea and the western Lviv region, bordering Poland.

Russia also fired an Iskander ballistic missile at the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces recently launched a ground offensive and captured several villages, the air force said.

Russian aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have forced providers to introduce rolling blackouts to limit consumption.

The energy ministry on Monday warned of fresh scheduled outages and said Ukraine had again imported electricity from neighbouring Romania, Slovakia and Poland.