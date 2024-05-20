Ukrainian precision-guided missiles sank an armed minesweeper tied up at a military wharf in Sevastopol and likely also blew up one of the Russian navy’s most modern guided missile boats, a Ukrainian Naval Forces spokesperson said on Monday.

Navy officer Dmitro Pelenchuk in comments aired by Radio Liberty on Monday said that Kyiv’s military intelligence has confirmed that the Russian minesweeper Kovrovets was sunk at her moorings in the Crimean port in an attack taking place in the early morning hours of May 19.

The Kovrovets is a Project 266M (NATO designation Yurka-class) minesweeper with a displacement of 873 tons. The Soviet Union built dozens of that ship class during the Cold War. At the start of the Russo-Ukraine War, two of the minesweepers were listed as elements of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. At full strength the crew numbers 68 men and officers. Its primary mission in combat operations against Ukraine has been sweeping seas around Sevastopol naval base for anti-ship mines.

Official Ukrainian Navy graphic made public on Sunday claiming the destruction of the Russian minesweeper Krovrovets.

Ukrainian naval spokespersons on Sunday evening, only hours after the attack, claimed the ship was destroyed. There were no early reports of casualties, if any, aboard.

The Tsyklon (Cyclone) is a Project 22800 (Russian navy designation Karakurt) guided missile corvette with a displacement of 800 tons. The ship was one of Moscow’s newest, delivered to the Black Sea Fleet in August 2023. The max crew is reportedly 70 men and officers. The vessel’s main armament is the Kaliber cruise missile, a weapon used since October 2022 by Moscow to bombard Ukrainian homes and businesses. For reasons known to Black Sea Fleet command, the Tsyklon never launched any missiles at Ukraine and for its entire combat career served as an air defense platform based in Sevastopol, Pletenchuk said.

Street-view image published by the pro-Ukraine Krymsky Veter group showing Sevastopol’s military waterfront on May 20 and the absence of the missile boat Tsyklon from her normal moorings, indicated by the arrow. The group said the warship appears to have exited its berth following a May 19 Ukrainian missile strike in the area. Damage suffered would determine whether the ship transited to a new location without sinking, the information platform said.

The independent Astra news platform reported the wharf where the Tsyklon was moored was hit by three ATACMS missiles that killed six service personnel and injured eleven. Local air defenses shot down nine missiles out of the twelve-weapon attack, a Monday report said.