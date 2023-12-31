Latest

‘Putin Won’t Finish Until We Finish Him Together’– War in Ukraine Update for Jan 11
War in Ukraine
Jan. 11, 04:35
Photos appear to show damage at Saky base; Black Sea nations plan joint de-mining; Moscow blows up coal mining HQ; Russian troops gain in Donetsk, few reported successes for AFU on left bank
By John Moretti
Ukraine Forecasts Nine Percent Growth in Exports in 2024
Poland
Jan. 7, 09:13
The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine’s latest projections for 2024 envisages a nine percent growth in the export of goods and services from Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Decision on Ukraine’s Accession Expands EU’s Geopolitical Reach
EU
Jan. 4, 11:13
Russia’s war in Ukraine has resulted in a shift in Europe’s foreign policy – a “behind the scenes” analysis of some of the discussions that are shaping those changes.
By Anna Romandash
Ukraine Says 13 Million Tonnes Exported Through Black Sea Corridor
Ukraine
Dec. 31, 2023
The sea route is particularly important now because several land border crossings have been blocked in recent months by Polish truckers unhappy with Ukrainian competition.
By AFP
‘Tightening the Screws on Russia’s War Machine’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 29
War in Ukraine
Dec. 29, 2023
Shelling kills two civilians near Dnipro River; Russian mines nearly sink grain ship; Kremlin’s assaults have killed more than 500 Ukrainian kids; New US sanctions levied on Russia-linked financiers
By John Moretti
Russia Hits Civilian Ship in Black Sea, One Dead and Four Injured
Odesa
Nov. 9, 2023
Three crew members aboard the Liberian flagged ship, citizens of the Philippines, were injured with one of them being hospitalised.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Says Its Day of Combined Attacks Damaged Russian Strategic Air Defense Facility in Crimea
Counteroffensive
Oct. 30, 2023
Beginning in the early morning of Oct. 30, Ukraine struck at a Russian air defense system on the Black Sea in occupied Crimea with further attacks on the peninsula continuing into daylight hours.
By Kyiv Post
Putin Orders Air Patrols Over the Black Sea to Carry 'Kinzhal' Missiles
Putin
Oct. 18, 2023
The Russian president's announcement follows successful strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against Russian facilities in Crimea in September.
By Kyiv Post
War in Ukraine
Sep. 25, 2023
Along with Admiral Viktor Sokolov, 34 officers were killed in Ukraine's missile attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces said.
By Julia Struck
Russian Navy Is Bailing on Sevastopol, the ‘Permanent’ Home Base of the Black Sea Fleet
Russia
Sep. 23, 2023
After successful strikes by Ukraine’s Armed Forces poked holes in both Russian warships and the Kremlin’s naval strategy, Moscow is abandoning its longtime “safe harbor” at Crimea.
By Stefan Korshak
Crew of Civilian Cargo Ship Rescued After Striking Suspected Naval Mine in Black Sea
Turkey
Sep. 20, 2023
Twelve crew members of the cargo ship, which was carrying cement, had to be evacuated after apparently hitting a mine close to a Romanian Black Sea port.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Confirms Missile Attack in Crimea, Says Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Command Center Hit EXCLUSIVE
Crimea
Sep. 20, 2023
Ukraine's National Resistance Center said that in Crimea, the main command post of Russia’s Black Sea fleet near Belbek airfield was hit by Ukrainian missiles on Wednesday morning.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Destruction of Russia’s Kilo Class Submarine Unique in More Ways Than One
UK
Sep. 19, 2023
The destruction of the Rostov-on-Don submarine by Ukraine using a Storm Shadow cruise missile once again highlighted the weapon’s capabilities and the Black Sea Fleet’s vulnerability.
By Steve Brown
Russians Deploying Fleet From Sevastopol Port for Safety on Open Water
Russia
Sep. 15, 2023
Against the background of Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, Moscow is increasingly redeploying a ship group, because “they are restless in the bays.”
By Kyiv Post