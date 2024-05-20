As a result of systematic and successful Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, Moscow faces a fuel shortage and has turned to Belarus for help. According to Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (CNR), Minsk is now actively increasing fuel supplies to Russia.

This assertion is supported by local reports, that Belarusian oil refineries have seen a surge in the production of aviation jet fuel which is being supplied to Russia on rail shipments.

According to the CNR, fighters from the Wagner private military company along with a Russian Interior Ministry security battalion have been engaged to provide security for the consignments.

According to the CNR, “Lukashenko's regime is unable to cover the Russian deficit, and this is only a way of patching holes.”

However, a source in Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) told Kyiv Post that they were unable to confirm these reports.

Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries and storage sites in Russia have intensified as the Kyiv’s special forces carry out a strategy aimed at denying Moscow’s troops with their essential fuel supply.