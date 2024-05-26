President Joe Biden reiterated on Saturday, May 25, that he has no intention of deploying American soldiers to Ukraine while still highlighting US global leadership.

This statement implicitly countered accusations of weakness from Republican rival Donald Trump.

"There are no American soldiers at war in Ukraine. I'm determined to keep it that way, but we are standing strong with Ukraine, and we will stand with them," Biden told the graduating class of West Point Military Academy.

He described Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a brutal tyrant," noting that Putin expected NATO to fracture after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"Instead, the greatest defense alliance in the history of the world is stronger than ever," Biden asserted.

Last month, US lawmakers approved a $61 billion military aid package for Kyiv after months of congressional debate, addressing critical shortages faced by Ukrainian forces.

Since then, Biden has authorized five batches of military aid as Russia continues its offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Biden also commended US efforts in the Middle East, highlighting "urgent diplomacy" aimed at securing a ceasefire and rescuing hostages held by Hamas.

"Thanks to the US armed forces, we're doing what only America can do as the indispensable nation, the world's only superpower," he stated.

As he campaigns for re-election in November, Biden urged the cadets to honor their oath to "not a political party, not to a president, but to the Constitution of the United States of America, against all enemies, foreign and domestic," calling them "guardians of American democracy."

Humanizing the Enemy: In Pursuit of 'Good' Russians
Other Topics of Interest

Humanizing the Enemy: In Pursuit of 'Good' Russians

It's easy to relegate Moscow's aggression against Ukraine to the ambitions of a single evil man. Too easy. But evil, in this case, is less top-down than ground-up.

"Freedom is not free. It requires constant vigilance," he added, subtly referencing the threat posed by Trump, who has vowed to crack down on "the enemy from within" if he wins the presidency again and has not ruled out political violence if he loses.

