NATO countries have insufficient air defense assets to protect the alliance's eastern flank from possible Russian attack, the Financial Times reports, citing its own informed sources.

Referring to confidential defense plans developed last year, the news site says NATO countries are able to provide less than 5 percent of the air defense capabilities deemed necessary to protect allies in Central and Eastern Europe from a full-scale attack.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Speaking to the publication, a senior NATO diplomat said the ability to defend against missiles and air strikes was “a major part of the plan to defend eastern Europe from invasion”, adding: “And right now, we don’t have that.”

Journalists cite the current war in Ukraine as an example, emphasizing the importance of air defense. We are now seeing Kyiv asking the West for additional systems and missiles to protect its cities, troops and power grid from daily bombardment.

Advertisement

The prime ministers of Greece and Poland, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Donald Tusk described air defense as a “major vulnerability in our security”, adding that the war in Ukraine has “[taught] us lessons that we can no longer ignore”