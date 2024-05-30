NATO countries have insufficient air defense assets to protect the alliance's eastern flank from possible Russian attack, the Financial Times reports, citing its own informed sources.

Referring to confidential defense plans developed last year, the news site says NATO countries are able to provide less than 5 percent of the air defense capabilities deemed necessary to protect allies in Central and Eastern Europe from a full-scale attack.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Speaking to the publication, a senior NATO diplomat said the ability to defend against missiles and air strikes was “a major part of the plan to defend eastern Europe from invasion”, adding: “And right now, we don’t have that.”

Journalists cite the current war in Ukraine as an example, emphasizing the importance of air defense. We are now seeing Kyiv asking the West for additional systems and missiles to protect its cities, troops and power grid from daily bombardment.

Advertisement

The prime ministers of Greece and Poland, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Donald Tusk described air defense as a “major vulnerability in our security”, adding that the war in Ukraine has “[taught] us lessons that we can no longer ignore”

In a major defense review last year, the British government described the challenge of protecting “against attack from the skies” as being “its most acute for over 30 years.”

Why Has Russian Wheat Been Entering the EU Duty-Free?
Other Topics of Interest

Why Has Russian Wheat Been Entering the EU Duty-Free?

When the EU slapped sanctions in 2022 on numerous sectors of the Russian economy, such as energy and banking, Europeans were careful not to target agricultural products or fertilisers.

Western fears have been heightened by the proliferation of cheap, long-range attack drones being used in the military conflict in Ukraine, the sources said.

According to the official who spoke to the FT, NATO's new defense plans also significantly increase the requirements for air and missile defense in terms of numbers and readiness.  Allies are investing in new air defense capabilities, including fighter jets, to ensure NATO's deterrent against Russia remains strong.

In particular, the EU countries are currently discussing the creation of the “European Sky Shield”, a project that Germany proposed last year.

Advertisement

Immediately after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States deployed the Patriot air defense system to protect an airport in southern Poland that had become a hub for the delivery of Western weapons to Kyiv.

But officials say that NATO members have so few of these systems that their ability to deploy them outside their own territories is very limited.

NATO is currently discussing the possibility of securing the airspace over Western Ukraine and training Kyiv’s troops on their own soil, according to sources quoted in BILD.

Several member countries, including Estonia, the UK, Poland, Canada, Lithuania, and France, are advocating for increased support for Kyiv, potentially extending it onto Ukrainian territory.

In 2023, Finland and Sweden, which had previously maintained neutral status, joined NATO. Both applied in May 2022 against a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin was surprised that “Finland was dragged into NATO” as they had the most “heartfelt, warmest relationship.” He assessed Finland’s justification for the move as. “Nonsense.”

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Ukraine to Get Up to 100,000 Shells in June: Czech Official War in Ukraine
Ukraine to Get Up to 100,000 Shells in June: Czech Official
By AFP
1h ago
Ukrainians Run Gauntlet Returning to Homes in Occupied Territories EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Ukrainians Run Gauntlet Returning to Homes in Occupied Territories
By Sergii Kostezh
2h ago
Why Has Russian Wheat Been Entering the EU Duty-Free? War in Ukraine
Why Has Russian Wheat Been Entering the EU Duty-Free?
By AFP
3h ago
US Accuses China’s Leadership Over Ukraine, Delivers New Sanctions Warning War in Ukraine
US Accuses China’s Leadership Over Ukraine, Delivers New Sanctions Warning
By Euractiv
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Why Has Russian Wheat Been Entering the EU Duty-Free?
Next » ICU Weekly Insight: Ministry Uncompromising Despite Increase in Demand