NATO is currently deliberating the possibility of securing the airspace over Western Ukraine and training Kyiv’s troops on their own soil, according to sources from BILD.

Several member countries, including Estonia, the UK, Poland, Canada, Lithuania, and France, are advocating for increased support for Kyiv, potentially extending into Ukrainian territory.

However, the United States and Germany have expressed reservations about such actions. While no definitive decisions have been made, discussions are ongoing in three key areas:

Training

There is a proposal to train Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) soldiers within Ukraine itself, rather than transporting them across Europe.

According to BILD, Niko Lange, former head of the operational staff of the German Defense Ministry, and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, both support this approach, citing efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Logistics

Some NATO countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Estonia, are considering plans to deliver weapons and ammunition directly to the front lines in Ukraine, rather than stopping at the borders.

This initiative, referred to as “advanced logistics,” is being developed by several Western nations.

Air Defenses

The idea of protecting Western Ukraine’s airspace with NATO anti-aircraft systems is also under consideration. Poland has proposed this “expanded air defense,” but no final agreement has been reached yet.

These discussions reflect the ongoing efforts within NATO to balance support for Ukraine with the complexities of direct involvement in the conflict.

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes NATO should intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine without entering Ukrainian airspace.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Tuesday, May 21, Zelensky described this approach as purely defensive, emphasizing it would not lead to direct combat with Russian forces.

“So, my question is: what’s the problem? Why can’t we shoot them down?” Zelensky asked. “Is this protection? Yes, it is. Is this an attack on Russia? No, it isn’t. Are you shooting down Russian planes and killing Russian pilots? No, you are not.

“So, what is the problem with the involvement of NATO countries in the war? There is no such problem.”

“Shoot down what is flying in the sky over Ukraine,” Zelensky added. “And give us weapons that we can use against Russian forces on the borders.”