Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged his Nordic allies to supply his struggling military with more weapons, and denounced Russian border "provocations" in the Baltic region.

Zelensky has been touring European capitals in recent days to appeal for more military aid for the Ukrainian army, which has been ceding ground to relentless Russian attacks in recent weeks.

"Our top priorities are to ensure more air defence systems for Ukraine, joint defence industry projects, and weapons for our warriors, as well as global efforts to force Russia to make peace," he said in a statement posted on social media as he arrived in Stockholm on an unannounced visit to attend a Ukraine-Northern Europe summit.

His trip came as Ukrainian forces are struggling to hold back Russian attacks across the sprawling front line, after Moscow this month launched a fresh ground offensive in the eastern Kharkiv region.

Zelensky was to hold talks Friday with leaders from Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Norway.

At a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, he signed a bilateral security agreement, and was to do the same with Norway's and Iceland's leaders later in the day.

Zelensky also denounced recent Russian hybrid warfare attacks on Baltic countries.

"It is also evident that Russia is preparing for provocations in the Baltic region against borders," he said.

"Only together we can stop the madness from Moscow."

His remarks came a week after Estonia said Russian border guards had removed buoys from the Narva River marking the border.

A Russian draft resolution published last week also indicated Moscow plans to unilaterally change its Baltic Sea maritime border with Finland and Lithuania from January 2025.

Zelensky also accused Russia of "trying to ... disrupt the peace summit" scheduled to take place in June in Switzerland.

Zelensky's visit in Stockholm comes just days after Sweden pledged military aid of 13.3 billion kronor ($1.25 billion) to Ukraine.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the five Nordic countries have together pledged more than 17 billion euros in aid to Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement.

"We have to accelerate weapons production" and "help Ukraine to produce what it needs to defend itself," she said.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden gave the green light for Ukraine to use its weapons against military targets on Russian soil, a move followed by Berlin on Friday.

Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark have all backed the move.