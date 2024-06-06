Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

On Thursday, June 6, Western leaders gathered on the northern beaches of France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which were pivotal in freeing Europe from Nazi control.

Today, @ZelenskaUA and I arrived in Normandy, France, for important events and meetings aimed at strengthening our country and promoting the unity among all those who respect human values and life. We will also be honored to participate in a special event commemorating the 80th… pic.twitter.com/jd44LpI5bV

"We will also be honored to participate in a special event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy. This event and day serve as a reminder of the courage and determination demonstrated in the pursuit of freedom and democracy," the President added.

This remembrance took place against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Europe, spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine over two years ago.

US President Joe Biden, UK King Charles III, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, representing the Allied nations, honored the significant sacrifices of the tens of thousands of soldiers who fought on the beaches and cliffs of Normandy.

These troops, often far from their home countries, faced severe German counterattacks.