The elections to the European Parliament began today, Thursday, with the opening of polling stations in the Netherlands. Voting will take place in the Czech Republic and Ireland on Friday, followed by Italy, Latvia, Slovakia and Malta on Saturday and the remaining countries on Sunday. A glance at the European commentaries shows that EU citizens' expectations regarding the MEPs and the outcome of the elections vary widely.



Use the little say you have

Voting is the citizens' chance to influence politics - even if only a little, physicist Carlo Rovelli stresses in Corriere della Sera:

“I believe that in a situation of escalating global conflicts, mutual demonisation, exploding military spending, the threat of an imminent nuclear disaster, a climate crisis and instability fuelled by unprecedented economic inequalities, we need cool-headed political leaders who recognise that the common interests of humanity must take precedence over partisan politics if we are to avoid disaster. Individual citizens have little say in major international political decisions. Apart from their right to vote.”

Russia has nothing to gain

Radio Kommersant FM says Moscow can't expect any significant changes in EU policy after the elections:

“The EU Parliament will continue to be dominated by forces that are extremely sceptical vis-à-vis the Russian leadership and its policies. The balance will shift slightly, but not fundamentally. Resolutions in favour of new sanctions and pressure measures will continue to be adopted by clear majorities. And the new composition of the European Commission will not differ significantly from the current team ... Europe (considering all 27 EU member states, not individual potential 'anomalies') will be dominated by the political forces with which we are already painfully familiar.”

The end of the left in Hungary?

The Hungarian left will have to prepare for tough times, writes Válasz Online:

“What happened in Poland in 2015, when the left disappeared for a while, could happen in Hungary. ... In that year, only parties representing various shades of the right were elected to parliament in Warsaw. ... If [Péter Magyar's] Tisza Party really does secure three times as many votes as the Leftist Alliance, this list dominated by the [social-liberal] Democratic Coalition will suffer a dreadful blow. And those who see social democracy as a vision for Hungary's future will probably have to start from scratch.”

Spanish laws lagging behind EU laws

El Periódico de España says Spain needs to become more European:

“Far-reaching issues that affect millions of citizens, such as consumer protection, data protection regulations or the fight against climate change, are realities that concern us today - because of decisions made by the European institutions. But there are dysfunctions that prevent a coherent development between the legal system of the European Union and the internal legal systems of the individual states, and especially that in Spain. ... At the beginning of 2022 there were 107 open cases against Spain for various infractions. No other country had so many. These often lead to heavy fines and multiple sentences imposed by the EU Court of Justice - something our politicians should be ashamed of.”

Something for everyone

Die Presse is satisfied with the choice of options presented to Austria's electorate:

“Migration critics are catered to just as much as climate activists. From a much reduced 'EU light' to a 'United States of Europe', there are countless proposals circulating as to the direction the European Union should be taking. ... All in all, the parties offer a panoply of options for voters to choose from, and perhaps they will be able to overlook the fact that they're not thrilled with the party's lead candidate. With all the current geopolitical upheavals, this year's EU election may well deserve the adjective 'momentous'. Voters can now have their say as to how Europe and Austria should react to the challenges.”

The most important minor elections in the world

The European elections are much more important than many people realise, explains Večernji list:

“On Sunday, the most important minor elections in the world will take place in our country. ... Minor because they are treated as such, even in many other EU member states - as somehow inferior to national elections. And that's what it has been like in Croatia since 2013. The most important because the European Parliament passes far-reaching laws that affect everyone, large and small states alike, urban megacities and small rural communities, the largest corporations and the smallest start-ups and workshops. The European Parliament creates regulations that change things at a global and local level and everywhere in between.”

The Parliament needs the best now

In Phileleftheros, columnist Christos Michailidis criticises the lacking abilities of the candidates in Cyprus and Greece:

“Without expertise, without vision, without a compass. We used to send our best to Brussels. The dream team. ... The citizens are only partly to blame for this. The usual tours around the country by all the politicians touch no one - apart from providing photo opportunities. Let's try to remember that Europe is being rocked by two wars. Their impact affects us all. That is why the EU must be strengthened, with people who have education, vision and the strength to defend the values of the EU.”

Don't vote for those who would destroy the EU

Sme comments:

“The fact that the EU is concerned about certain steps taken by the Slovakian government - the amendment to the penal code or the attacks on the free press - has not changed even after the attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. The EU was also created to ensure that hateful ideologies and the influence of autocracies do not threaten democracy and that civil liberties are not selective for the voters of just one party. And that the resources collected by the members of the EU through their taxes are not distributed to local oligarchs. ... Those who want a Union that is more like Russia now will gradually dismantle the EU. We shouldn't send such people to the European Parliament.”

Only one issue in Latvia

Neatkarīgā analyses the mood in the country:

“There is currently no discussion in Latvia about which issue is most important to us. It's already clear to everyone: the security aspect and the attitude towards the Russian-Ukrainian war. Individual activists can express their indignation that our candidates are paying too little attention to climate issues or are sceptical about the 'green course', transgender rights and other trendy issues. ... In a situation where the shadow of an existential threat in the form of the Putin regime is hovering over Europe, there are more serious matters to focus on. Consequently, this election has become a one-issue election in our country.”

Why I as a Spaniard believe in Europe

Editor-in-chief Ignacio Escolar explains why he is a convinced European in eldiario.es:

“Despite all its problems, Spain is today one of the most prosperous countries in the world, and we owe this largely to the EU. An imperfect Europe that is disappointing in many respects, but which has also learned from its mistakes. ... You only need compare the negligent and damaging response to the euro crisis and the collapse of the financial system with the way the pandemic was managed. Today, this Europe is threatened by the rise of the far right, which calls into question the EU's fundamental rights: dignity, freedom, equality, solidarity and justice. ... This is the Europe I, as a Spaniard, believe in.”

Stay close to home

The newly elected EU parliamentarians should keep national and local interests in mind, warns columnist Norman Aquilina in Times of Malta:

“Even if elected to promote the interests of EU citizens based on the direction of their political grouping, this does not necessarily mean that nationalities have no role in the European Parliament. The electorate is more likely to select its MEPs based on local political considerations. ... We need MEPs who not only actively represent Malta's interests at a European level but who also remain close to home. This entails broader and ongoing engagement with local representative organisations and the public.”

Don't squander this chance!

Novinky.cz reflects on how the Czechs constantly complain about Brussels yet most don't bother to vote in the European elections:

“Those who don't like the Green Deal, the way the Pact on Migration and Asylum was pushed through, the Common Agricultural Policy or the way subsidies are distributed to individual member states should go to the polls. ... Also because the European Parliament is the only directly elected body in the EU. For centuries people did not have this possibility. It was a hard-fought struggle. Now we should make use of these elections, lest anyone think that elections are an unnecessary and expensive luxury and that democracy can be replaced by autocracy.”

No longer just the biggest states calling the shots

Observator Cultural takes a look at how the balance of power among the biggest countries within the EU has changed over time:

“Germany and France have been dancing a political ballet since 1958, which became a pas de trois when the UK joined the Union and then turned into a tango after Brexit. Now, however, the political elites from France and Germany can no longer control the European game. The Renew Europe faction of Macron's party is in a tailspin, as are the German Social Democrats. ... This makes the small powers (in this case Italy) a game changer for the entire European construction. The new leader of Europe is undoubtedly Giorgi Meloni, who will shape and reshape the entire European architecture over the next five years.”