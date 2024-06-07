Russian forces launched yet another missile attack against Ukraine on Friday morning, June 7, firing Shahed drones and missiles from at least four strategic bombers, targeting different regions across Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported on the morning of June 7 that air defense units had intercepted 48 Shahed drones and 5 out of 5 launched cruise missiles overnight, protecting regions including Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, and Kherson.
In the early hours of June 7, a nationwide air alert was issued across Ukraine as four Russian Tu-95MS bombers took to the skies. The attack started with the sighting of Shahed-type drones over multiple Ukrainian regions, followed by cruise missile strikes targeting mostly western regions.
Around 3:30 a.m. the monitoring telegram channels reported missiles passing through the Chernihiv region, indicating potential strikes on western Ukraine.
Shortly after 4:00 a.m., explosions were reported in the Khmelnytsky region, particularly near Starokostyantyniv, home to a giant air base. Authorities advised residents to remain in shelters as repeated explosions were heard around 4:30 a.m.
In response to the heightened activity of Russian long-range aviation, Poland, alongside allied nations, scrambled military aircraft.
❗️Uwaga, w naszej przestrzeni powietrznej rozpoczęły operowanie polskie i sojusznicze statki powietrzne, co może wiązać się z występowaniem podwyższonego poziomu hałasu, zwłaszcza w południowo-wschodnim obszarze kraju.— Dowództwo Operacyjne (@DowOperSZ) June 7, 2024
Dzisiejszej nocy obserwowana jest intensywna aktywność… pic.twitter.com/khBNIngPly
The Polish Operational Command confirmed the launch of cruise missiles, Shahed drones, and ballistic missiles targeting western Ukraine.
Polish authorities emphasized that all necessary measures were in place to safeguard their airspace, with ongoing monitoring of the situation.
As of now, there are no reports of damage to infrastructure or private homes in Ukraine. The head of the Khmelnitsky Regional State Administration, Sergei Tyurin, has yet to comment on the explosions.
