Russian forces launched yet another missile attack against Ukraine on Friday morning, June 7, firing Shahed drones and missiles from at least four strategic bombers, targeting different regions across Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported on the morning of June 7 that air defense units had intercepted 48 Shahed drones and 5 out of 5 launched cruise missiles overnight, protecting regions including Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, and Kherson.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In the early hours of June 7, a nationwide air alert was issued across Ukraine as four Russian Tu-95MS bombers took to the skies. The attack started with the sighting of Shahed-type drones over multiple Ukrainian regions, followed by cruise missile strikes targeting mostly western regions.

Advertisement

Around 3:30 a.m. the monitoring telegram channels reported missiles passing through the Chernihiv region, indicating potential strikes on western Ukraine.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m., explosions were reported in the Khmelnytsky region, particularly near Starokostyantyniv, home to a giant air base. Authorities advised residents to remain in shelters as repeated explosions were heard around 4:30 a.m.

In response to the heightened activity of Russian long-range aviation, Poland, alongside allied nations, scrambled military aircraft.

The Polish Operational Command confirmed the launch of cruise missiles, Shahed drones, and ballistic missiles targeting western Ukraine.

US Pledges to Fast-Track Air-Defense Missiles for Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

US Pledges to Fast-Track Air-Defense Missiles for Ukraine

President Zelensky has repeatedly appealed to Ukraine's allies for increased air-defense systems to safeguard the nation's critical infrastructure.

Polish authorities emphasized that all necessary measures were in place to safeguard their airspace, with ongoing monitoring of the situation.

As of now, there are no reports of damage to infrastructure or private homes in Ukraine. The head of the Khmelnitsky Regional State Administration, Sergei Tyurin, has yet to comment on the explosions.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Ukrainian Drone Swarms Swamp Russian Air Defenses – Oil Refineries and Airfield Hit Drones
Ukrainian Drone Swarms Swamp Russian Air Defenses – Oil Refineries and Airfield Hit
By Stefan Korshak
6h ago
Russia May Be Behind Attack on Diehl Arms Plant in Berlin Last Month – Bild Germany
Russia May Be Behind Attack on Diehl Arms Plant in Berlin Last Month – Bild
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
6h ago
US Pledges to Fast-Track Air-Defense Missiles for Ukraine War in Ukraine
US Pledges to Fast-Track Air-Defense Missiles for Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
Russian Air Force Accidental Bomb Drops on Friendly Territory Top 100 Russian Armed Forces
Russian Air Force Accidental Bomb Drops on Friendly Territory Top 100
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Eurotopics: EU Elections Kick Off
Next » ‘To Bow Down to Dictators Is Simply Unthinkable’ – Ukraine at War Update for June 7