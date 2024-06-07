Russian forces launched yet another missile attack against Ukraine on Friday morning, June 7, firing Shahed drones and missiles from at least four strategic bombers, targeting different regions across Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported on the morning of June 7 that air defense units had intercepted 48 Shahed drones and 5 out of 5 launched cruise missiles overnight, protecting regions including Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, and Kherson.

In the early hours of June 7, a nationwide air alert was issued across Ukraine as four Russian Tu-95MS bombers took to the skies. The attack started with the sighting of Shahed-type drones over multiple Ukrainian regions, followed by cruise missile strikes targeting mostly western regions.

Around 3:30 a.m. the monitoring telegram channels reported missiles passing through the Chernihiv region, indicating potential strikes on western Ukraine.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m., explosions were reported in the Khmelnytsky region, particularly near Starokostyantyniv, home to a giant air base. Authorities advised residents to remain in shelters as repeated explosions were heard around 4:30 a.m.

In response to the heightened activity of Russian long-range aviation, Poland, alongside allied nations, scrambled military aircraft.