US President Joe Biden on Friday pledged his support for Ukraine and announced another $225 million in aid to Kyiv as he met Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for talks in Paris.

"The United States will stand with you," Biden told Zelensky after both attended hugely symbolic D-Day commemorations in northern France on Thursday.

Biden also expressed regret for the delay in getting new aid through Congress.

AFP
