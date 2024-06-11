A Ukraine-Japan roundtable ended on a more promising note than expected – with the signing 23 memorandums in addition to the 56 signed previously by Ukraine’s government, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy.

The June 10 event was on the eve of the International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine (URC-2024) in Berlin.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukraine and Japan will reportedly deepen cooperation in infrastructure reconstruction and green construction, energy and agricultural sector, modernization of agricultural machinery, drone technologies development, financing the construction of affordable housing, waste processing, cooperation in the healthcare sector, as well as prosthetics and rehabilitation of wounded veterans.

The Japanese side plans to conduct training and build the capacity of Ukrainian specialists, perform analytics, and share data with Ukrainian businesses.

Advertisement

Japanese Ailand Systems and Ukrainian DRONE.UA have already signed an agreement to transfer technologies in humanitarian demining.

The projects will be eligible for technical assistance that Japan will provide to Ukraine through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for a total amount estimated at €188 million ($201 million).

Japan plans to transfer technologies to Ukrainian companies in 30 to 40 projects at the initial stage. Companies will receive grants up to $10 million per project.

Other Topics of Interest What Reforms Await Ukraine in the Next Four Years? To get money from the West and sustain its economy in the reality of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine created a list of reforms it needs to make over the next four years.

The Cabinet of Ministers and UNIDO already announced a call for proposals for Japanese companies. Businesses can see the details on the UNIDO web page dedicated to the project.

In addition, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) plans to open an office in Kyiv.

That adds to insurance for Japanese companies participating in Ukraine’s reconstruction projects, provided by Japanese export credit agency NEXI, and grants for small and medium-sized enterprises from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Just four months ago in February 2024, Ukraine signed 56 agreements at a conference in Tokyo. As a part of these agreements, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko mentioned the grant providing licenses for prosthesis production in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Japan is also considering building a new pediatric hospital in Ukraine, the possible supply of tractors for medium and small farmers, as well as a memorandum of understanding on the use of satellite imagery for soil analysis and planning the sowing of agricultural lands.

As for now, there are no details about the final decision on the projects mentioned.