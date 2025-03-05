Stocks of Ukrainian companies listed on the London and Warsaw stock exchanges continue to fall after a 15.3% drop on March 3, 2025, following the dispute between Ukraine and the United States, Interfax-Ukraine wrote. 

After US President Donald Trump announced that he pauses financial aid to Ukraine, the stock price of the iron ore company Ferrexpo dropped by 9.59% as of 9:26 p.m. Kyiv time (EET, UTC+2) on Tuesday, LSE data showed.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukrainian big agricultural holding MHP stocks fell by 0.66%, LSE chart says. 

According to the data on Warsaw Stock Exchange, Ukrainian stocks also went down over the last 24 hours:

  • Leading dairy producer in Central and Eastern Europe Milkiland dropped by 2.81% as at 6:00 p.m. Kyiv Time 
  • Agro-industrial holding company Astartaʼs stocks fell by 1.41%
  • Agricultural producer Agroton – down by 0.71%
  • Stocks of the largest producer and exporter of grains in Ukraine Kernell dropped by 2.73%
  • KSG Agro’s stocks fell by 3.17%, MarketWatch data show

Meanwhile Luxembourg-based holding company with significant coal mining operations in Ukraine Coal Energyʼs stocks jumped by 6.22%.

Advertisement

On Feb. 28, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met US President Donald Trump in the White House as the two met to discuss a pending bilateral security pact, Kyiv Post previously wrote. 

The meeting ended in a heated disagreement, leading to the abrupt cancellation of a planned minerals agreement that was intended to serve as a foundation for a ceasefire with Russia.

Later, Trump stated that he was pausing all aid to Ukraine, including military, from the US. 

During his address to Congress on March 4, Trump acknowledged that Zelensky had contacted him to convey that Ukraine was willing to sign the agreement “at a time and place convenient” to the US. 

European Defense Stocks Soar as Govts Up Military Spend
Other Topics of Interest

European Defense Stocks Soar as Govts Up Military Spend

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warned on Sunday that “we urgently have to rearm Europe” as leaders from the continent met in London for crisis talks over Ukraine
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Mykhailova
Kateryna Mykhailova

Kateryna Mykhailova studies Journalism at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, covering finance, economy, and political economy for Kyiv Post.

More on Economy
Has Ukraine Dodged a Debt Trap? Ukraine
OPINION: Has Ukraine Dodged a Debt Trap?
By Stepan Stepanenko
Mar. 1
EBRD Decreases Ukraine’s 2025 Economic Growth Forecast to 3.5% Economy
EBRD Decreases Ukraine’s 2025 Economic Growth Forecast to 3.5%
By Kateryna Mykhailova
Mar. 1
IMF and Ukraine Provisionally Agree Next Tranche of EFF Funding IMF
IMF and Ukraine Provisionally Agree Next Tranche of EFF Funding
By Olena Hrazhdan
Mar. 1
Trump Says 25% Tariffs on Europe Coming – ‘EU Was Formed to Screw US’ Europe
Trump Says 25% Tariffs on Europe Coming – ‘EU Was Formed to Screw US’
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 26
Read Next
World’s Biggest Diamond Producer – in Russia – Suffers Giant Losses Due to US, EU Sanctions Russia
World’s Biggest Diamond Producer – in Russia – Suffers Giant Losses Due to US, EU Sanctions
By Olena Hrazhdan
20h ago
Revolut Acts Without Local Banking License – National Bank of Ukraine Ukraine
Revolut Acts Without Local Banking License – National Bank of Ukraine
By Kateryna Mykhailova
1d ago
European Defense Stocks Soar as Govts Up Military Spend Ukraine
European Defense Stocks Soar as Govts Up Military Spend
By AFP
1d ago
New Mobile Workshops for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. How They Work EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
New Mobile Workshops for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. How They Work
By Sergii Kostezh
2d ago
« Previous ‘Like Taking Candy From a Baby’ - Trump Briefly Mentions Aid to Ukraine, Offers No Real News in Raucous Speech
Next » Trump Tells Greenland US Will Get It ‘One Way or the Other’