Stocks of Ukrainian companies listed on the London and Warsaw stock exchanges continue to fall after a 15.3% drop on March 3, 2025, following the dispute between Ukraine and the United States, Interfax-Ukraine wrote.

After US President Donald Trump announced that he pauses financial aid to Ukraine, the stock price of the iron ore company Ferrexpo dropped by 9.59% as of 9:26 p.m. Kyiv time (EET, UTC+2) on Tuesday, LSE data showed.

Ukrainian big agricultural holding MHP stocks fell by 0.66%, LSE chart says.

According to the data on Warsaw Stock Exchange, Ukrainian stocks also went down over the last 24 hours:

Leading dairy producer in Central and Eastern Europe Milkiland dropped by 2.81% as at 6:00 p.m. Kyiv Time

Agro-industrial holding company Astartaʼs stocks fell by 1.41%

Agricultural producer Agroton – down by 0.71%

Stocks of the largest producer and exporter of grains in Ukraine Kernell dropped by 2.73%

KSG Agro’s stocks fell by 3.17%, MarketWatch data show

Meanwhile Luxembourg-based holding company with significant coal mining operations in Ukraine Coal Energyʼs stocks jumped by 6.22%.

On Feb. 28, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met US President Donald Trump in the White House as the two met to discuss a pending bilateral security pact, Kyiv Post previously wrote.

The meeting ended in a heated disagreement, leading to the abrupt cancellation of a planned minerals agreement that was intended to serve as a foundation for a ceasefire with Russia.

Later, Trump stated that he was pausing all aid to Ukraine, including military, from the US.

During his address to Congress on March 4, Trump acknowledged that Zelensky had contacted him to convey that Ukraine was willing to sign the agreement “at a time and place convenient” to the US.