Share prices of European defense companies soared Monday as London and the European Union look to ramp up military spending in the face of uncertainty over the United States’ commitment to Ukraine and NATO.

BAE Systems surged 14%, helping London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index to a record high, the latest in a series over recent months.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

French defense group Thales won 15% and German peer Rheinmetall rallied 14% in afternoon trade.

“Europe is rallying round Ukraine and it’s hard to see defence stocks not enjoying years of orders,” said Neil Wilson, analyst at TipRanks.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warned on Sunday that “we urgently have to rearm Europe” as leaders from the continent met in London for crisis talks over Ukraine.

Advertisement

“It’s now of utmost importance we increase spending ... it’s important we prepare for the worst,” she added.

It came after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week pledged to boost UK defense spending to 2.5% of the economy by 2027.

In Germany, the two parties hoping to form the next government are planning to plough hundreds of billions of euros into defense and infrastructure when in power, the Bild newspaper reported Sunday.

That DAX jumped over 3% in afternoon trading to set a record high with shares in carmakers jumping after the EU signaled it will give them greater leeway in meeting lower CO2 emissions targets.

Other Topics of Interest EBRD Decreases Ukraine’s 2025 Economic Growth Forecast to 3.5% EBRD lowers Ukraine’s economic growth forecast by 1.2% as inflation rises and labor shortages and difficulties in the energy sector remain.

Tariffs watch

Wall Street opened higher, with investors watching for any last-ditch deals to ward off the levies hitting Mexico, Canada, and China due to come into force on Tuesday.

Trump has confirmed 25% tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada, and further imposed another 10% on Chinese goods from this week.

“The broader market is keying off suggestions that Canada and Mexico could potentially see some tariff relief,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Advertisement

O’Hare said remarks from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick raised hopes that the two countries may avoid a full 25% tariff.

Asian stock markets largely gained Monday, with investors eyeing a potentialc Chinese stimulus package as well as bracing for US tariffs.

Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets shed early gains ahead of the key Chinese parliamentary meeting that opens on Wednesday, while Tokyo closed up 1.7%.

Chinese stocks had been boosted in part by data released on Saturday that showed manufacturing activity grew in February after a dip the previous month.

Hong Kong was helped by the blockbuster IPO of bubble-tea and drinks giant Mixue Group, which saw its shares jump 40%.

Elsewhere, the cryptocurrency sector was steadier after huge volatility in recent days.

Trump on Sunday named five cryptocurrencies under consideration for a new US “strategic reserve,” sending their values skyrocketing and partly reversing a recent slump.

His announcement helped spur a broad rally among cryptocurrencies, which had plummeted days earlier as Trump’s tariff threats and new scandals affecting the sector shook investor confidence in the highly volatile assets.

Advertisement

Key figures around 1430 GMT

New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 43,924.08 points

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.2 percent at 5,938.35

New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 18,914.59

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 8,890.13

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.6 percent at 8,244.41

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 3.0 percent at 23,228.10

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.7 percent at 37,785.47 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.3 percent at 23,006.27 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,316.93 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0486 from $1.0384 on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2694 from $1.2584

Dollar/yen: UP at 150.82 from 149.52 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 82.61 pence from 82.51 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $70.10 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.5 percent at $73.18 per barrel