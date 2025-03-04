Search

War in Ukraine Russia Putin

Putin’s Shadow Fleet: How Russia Evades Sanctions to Fund Its War

Chuck Pfarrer, a former Squadron Leader for the US Navy’s SEAL Team Six, a New York Times Best Selling author and journalist delves into Russia’s shadow fleet.

By Chuck Pfarrer
7h ago
How does Russia continue to fund its war despite sanctions?

The answer lies in Putin’s “shadow fleet” – a network of illicit oil tankers operating in secret.

These vessels transport Russian oil outside of Western regulations, generating billions in revenue while violating safety laws and environmental standards. Some have already caused oil spills and deadly accidents, yet the trade continues. In this video, Kyiv Post’s Chuck Pfarrer breaks down:

  • How Russia’s shadow fleet operates and evades sanctions
  • The financial networks behind illegal oil sales
  • Dangerous ship-to-ship transfers and environmental risks
  • The recent sabotage of Russian cargo ships – coincidence or targeted action?
  • How NATO and allied nations are cracking down on the fleet
