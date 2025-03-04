Putin’s Shadow Fleet: How Russia Evades Sanctions to Fund Its War

How does Russia continue to fund its war despite sanctions?
The answer lies in Putin’s “shadow fleet” – a network of illicit oil tankers operating in secret.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
These vessels transport Russian oil outside of Western regulations, generating billions in revenue while violating safety laws and environmental standards. Some have already caused oil spills and deadly accidents, yet the trade continues. In this video, Kyiv Post’s Chuck Pfarrer breaks down:
- How Russia’s shadow fleet operates and evades sanctions
- The financial networks behind illegal oil sales
- Dangerous ship-to-ship transfers and environmental risks
- The recent sabotage of Russian cargo ships – coincidence or targeted action?
- How NATO and allied nations are cracking down on the fleet