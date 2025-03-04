Putin’s Shadow Fleet: How Russia Evades Sanctions to Fund Its War

How does Russia continue to fund its war despite sanctions?

The answer lies in Putin’s “shadow fleet” – a network of illicit oil tankers operating in secret.

These vessels transport Russian oil outside of Western regulations, generating billions in revenue while violating safety laws and environmental standards. Some have already caused oil spills and deadly accidents, yet the trade continues. In this video, Kyiv Post’s Chuck Pfarrer breaks down: