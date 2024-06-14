Meeting Pope Francis in Italy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked him for participating in the upcoming Global Peace Summit for Ukraine, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

“We appreciate the participation of the Vatican in the Summit and the efforts aimed at bringing peace closer, in particular the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia,” Zelensky wrote in a Facebook post on Friday, June 14, which included a video of him meeting with the Pope.

Zelensky wrote that the two discussed the consequences of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including its aerial “terror” and the difficulties Ukrainians are facing with power outages due to Russian attacks on the energy sector.

“We also talked about the Peace Formula, the role of the Holy See in establishing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and expectations from the Global Peace Summit,” Zelensky wrote.