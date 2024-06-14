Meeting Pope Francis in Italy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked him for participating in the upcoming Global Peace Summit for Ukraine, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

“We appreciate the participation of the Vatican in the Summit and the efforts aimed at bringing peace closer, in particular the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia,” Zelensky wrote in a Facebook post on Friday, June 14, which included a video of him meeting with the Pope.

Zelensky wrote that the two discussed the consequences of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including its aerial “terror” and the difficulties Ukrainians are facing with power outages due to Russian attacks on the energy sector.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Advertisement

“We also talked about the Peace Formula, the role of the Holy See in establishing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and expectations from the Global Peace Summit,” Zelensky wrote.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Ten Children Returned to Ukraine From Russian-held Regions War in Ukraine
Ten Children Returned to Ukraine From Russian-held Regions
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
FACT CHECK: Russian Lawmakers Falsely Accuse Ukraine of Crimes Against Children – Again Russia
FACT CHECK: Russian Lawmakers Falsely Accuse Ukraine of Crimes Against Children – Again
By Steve Brown
14h ago
Zelensky Signs Law on EU Roaming Integration, But Hurdles Remain Ukraine
Zelensky Signs Law on EU Roaming Integration, But Hurdles Remain
By Leo Chiu
Jun. 18
Zelensky's Statement Following the Global Peace Summit War in Ukraine
Zelensky's Statement Following the Global Peace Summit
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 17
Sponsored content
« Previous Video Shows Special Ops FPV Drones Blasting Russian Ammo Warehouses and Personnel
Next » Ukraine Says 12 Children Returned From Russian-Held Territory