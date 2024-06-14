Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

“FPV operators of SSO drones eliminate Russians in the east,” read the caption accompanying the video released Thursday, June 13.

Operators of the 8th Separate Regiment of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces ( SSO ) reported on Telegram the destruction of two Russian ammunition warehouses and the elimination of four Russian soldiers using FPV drones .

The SSO reported that their drones destroyed a Russian BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), two vehicles carrying enemy personnel, and two ammunition warehouses.

In addition, they eliminated four Russian soldiers and wounded another three.

The released video revealed a series of kamikaze drone strikes on Russian military equipment and ammunition depots. One of the frames captured the moment of detonation after the impact of a Ukrainian drone on the warehouse.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the location or timing of the footage.

This mission marks another achievement for Ukraine’s special forces, in their recently demonstrated success using FPV drones.

The SSO previously reported the elimination of Russian soldiers with UAVs, as well as the destruction of various pieces of military equipment, including armored personnel carriers, tanks, anti-aircraft missile gun complexes, self-propelled artillery pieces, howitzers, mortar positions, and even TOS-1A 220mm “Solntsepyok” MLRS fitted with thermobaric warheads.

Speaking anonymously to Kyiv Post, a Ukrainian aerial scout revealed that the basic configuration of the FPV drone they are using costs between Hr. 14,000 and 17,000 ($358 - $434). This stands in stark contrast to the significantly higher costs of the Russian military equipment being destroyed.

FPV drones, which can drop explosives or function as one-off kamikaze drones, are causing significant damage on the battlefield. One Russian soldier even pleaded on social media for pump-action shotguns to counter Ukrainian drones, saying, “They’re simply burning through us.”

Conversely, up to 90 percent of wounded Ukrainian soldiers treated at stabilization points have been injured by FPV drones or explosives dropped by Russian drones.