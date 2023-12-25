Latest

Pope Says Civilians Killed in War Aren't 'Collateral Damage'
Pope Francis
Jan. 8, 14:12
Pope Says Civilians Killed in War Aren't 'Collateral Damage'
Pope Francis said people "need to realise more clearly that civilian victims are not 'collateral damage' but men and woman, with names and surnames, who lose their lives."
By AFP
Pope Kicks Off Christmas Celebrations With Call For Ukraine and Middle East Peace
War in Ukraine
Dec. 25, 2023
Pope Kicks Off Christmas Celebrations With Call For Ukraine and Middle East Peace
The pope struck a sombre tone during his Christmas Eve mass.
By AFP
EXPLAINED: What to Make of Pope’s Latest Comments on Ukraine?
Pope Francis
Sep. 25, 2023
EXPLAINED: What to Make of Pope’s Latest Comments on Ukraine?
Over the weekend, Pope Francis said countries are moving backward in not wanting to give arms to Ukraine – but seemingly mixed messages and crossed wires have caused confusion.
By Jeremy Dirac
Pope Rebuked by Ukrainian Catholic Bishops Over ‘Great Russian Empire’ Comments
War in Ukraine
Sep. 7, 2023
Pope Rebuked by Ukrainian Catholic Bishops Over ‘Great Russian Empire’ Comments
In response, the Pope said: “I want to assure you of my solidarity with you and constant prayerful closeness. I am with the Ukrainian people."
By Kyiv Post
Pope Says 'Great Russia' Comments Referred to Culture
War in Ukraine
Sep. 4, 2023
Pope Says 'Great Russia' Comments Referred to Culture
Pope Francis said he was referring to Russia's rich cultural tradition when he spoke of a "great Russia" in a speech last month, comments that sparked outrage in Ukraine.
By AFP
PUBLIC OPINION: Pope's Sympathizing With Russia – Delusion or Open Support for War?
Ukraine
Sep. 1, 2023
PUBLIC OPINION: Pope's Sympathizing With Russia – Delusion or Open Support for War?
The Pope openly sympathizes with Russia. Is it wrong in today's circumstances, or simply Vatican hypocrisy on display?
By Kyiv Post
Pope’s Betrayal of Ukrainians Completes His Discreditation EDITORIAL
War in Ukraine
Aug. 29, 2023
Pope’s Betrayal of Ukrainians Completes His Discreditation
In a patent display of pandering to Russian chauvinism, Pope Francis has made clear his feelings about Ukraine’s status. It counts for nothing in the shadow of the Vatican’s “realpolitik”.
By Kyiv Post
Pope Francis Outrages Ukrainians Yet Again, Vatican Hides Comments
Religion
Aug. 29, 2023
Pope Francis Outrages Ukrainians Yet Again, Vatican Hides Comments
The Pope’s latest comments about the “great Russian Empire” have caused “great pain” and “deep disappointment” throughout Ukraine. Even Catholics have doubts about whether it was merely a gaffe.
By Kyiv Post
Pope Says Spend Less on Christmas, Give to Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dec. 15, 2022
Pope Says Spend Less on Christmas, Give to Ukraine
Pope urged people worldwide to help Ukrainians get through this winter, despite his recently expressed controversial rhetoric.
By AFP
EXPLAINED: Why the Pope’s Tears Might Raise Eyebrows in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2022
EXPLAINED: Why the Pope’s Tears Might Raise Eyebrows in Ukraine
The Pontiff has made a number of controversial statements about Russia’s war in Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post