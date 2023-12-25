Latest
Pope Francis
Jan. 8, 14:12
Pope Francis said people "need to realise more clearly that civilian victims are not 'collateral damage' but men and woman, with names and surnames, who lose their lives."
War in Ukraine
Dec. 25, 2023
The pope struck a sombre tone during his Christmas Eve mass.
Pope Francis
Sep. 25, 2023
Over the weekend, Pope Francis said countries are moving backward in not wanting to give arms to Ukraine – but seemingly mixed messages and crossed wires have caused confusion.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 7, 2023
In response, the Pope said: “I want to assure you of my solidarity with you and constant prayerful closeness. I am with the Ukrainian people."
War in Ukraine
Sep. 4, 2023
Pope Francis said he was referring to Russia's rich cultural tradition when he spoke of a "great Russia" in a speech last month, comments that sparked outrage in Ukraine.
Ukraine
Sep. 1, 2023
The Pope openly sympathizes with Russia. Is it wrong in today's circumstances, or simply Vatican hypocrisy on display?
War in Ukraine
Aug. 29, 2023
In a patent display of pandering to Russian chauvinism, Pope Francis has made clear his feelings about Ukraine’s status. It counts for nothing in the shadow of the Vatican’s “realpolitik”.
Religion
Aug. 29, 2023
The Pope’s latest comments about the “great Russian Empire” have caused “great pain” and “deep disappointment” throughout Ukraine. Even Catholics have doubts about whether it was merely a gaffe.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 15, 2022
Pope urged people worldwide to help Ukrainians get through this winter, despite his recently expressed controversial rhetoric.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2022
The Pontiff has made a number of controversial statements about Russia’s war in Ukraine.