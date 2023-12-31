Latest

Ukraine
Dec. 31, 2023
In the second of a two-part interview, Kyiv Post speaks to Bishop Athanasius of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which has been catering to the spiritual and psychological needs of Ukrainian soldiers.
By Ugo Poletti
Religion
Dec. 26, 2023
Almost 600 Ukrainian religious institutions have left the Moscow Patriarchate and joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine
Dec. 25, 2023
In a two-part interview, Kyiv Post speaks to Orthodox Bishop Athanasius, who leads the Ukrainian faithful in Odesa, where the Moscow Patriarchate is deeply entrenched.
By Ugo Poletti
Ukraine
Dec. 24, 2023
Russia's invasion has stirred a collective defense response and prompted many Ukrainians to distance themselves from Russian language and culture, including historical connections to Moscow.
By Alisa Orlova
Zelensky
Dec. 18, 2023
Confidence in President Volodymyr Zelensky has somewhat decreased but remains at a positive level. Simultaneously, a critical attitude towards the authorities has grown significantly.
By Kyiv Post
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE
Religion
Dec. 16, 2023
Russian propagandists have been targeting US Christians to promote anti-Ukrainian perceptions. Some would argue that a paranoid inclination to martyrdom has left many of them prey to Moscow’s lies.
By Gina Christian
Moscow’s Traditional Use of Religion as a Weapon EXCLUSIVE
Religion
Dec. 9, 2023
Russia’s religious auxiliary is under pressure from Ukraine’s reassertion of its national identity, but in the US it’s left to its nefarious devices.
By Askold S. Lozynskyj
War in Ukraine
Dec. 7, 2023
A service in Ukrainian by the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine has finally been held there after almost two centuries of Russian domination.
By Kyiv Post
Seasonal Reflections: In Ukraine, Father Christmas Arrives Earlier This Year
Religion
Dec. 6, 2023
OPINION: Seasonal Reflections: In Ukraine, Father Christmas Arrives Earlier This Year
In Ukraine, because of the official switch this year from Old to New Calendar, St. Nicholas Day is celebrated on Dec. 6 instead of Dec. 19. And Christmas will fall on Dec. 25 rather than Jan. 7.
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Ukrainian Security Services Search Russian-linked Pochaiv Lavra Monastery
Religion
Nov. 30, 2023
Ukrainian Security Services Search Russian-linked Pochaiv Lavra Monastery
According to the investigation, representatives of the Pochaiv Lavra published content on the monastery’s website that insulted the national honor and dignity of Jews.
By Julia Struck
Russian Supreme Court Approves Labelling of 'International LGBT Movement' as Extremist Organization
Russia
Nov. 30, 2023
Russian Supreme Court Approves Labelling of 'International LGBT Movement' as Extremist Organization
It can have significant consequences for a substantial portion of Russian society, affecting the rights of LGBT individuals.
By Alisa Orlova
Ukrainian Members of Parliament Defend Moscow’s Proxy Church
Religion
Nov. 28, 2023
Ukrainian Members of Parliament Defend Moscow’s Proxy Church
Of the 50 signatories to an initiative to block Kyiv’s ban on the Moscow-linked church, 20 are members of the president’s own party, many of whom occupy top positions in parliamentary committees.
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: Kremlin-backed Church Enlists US Lobbyist to Deter Kyiv From Banning It in Ukraine
US
Nov. 13, 2023
EXPLAINED: Kremlin-backed Church Enlists US Lobbyist to Deter Kyiv From Banning It in Ukraine
A high-profile US lobbyist, William Burke-White, will aim to persuade the US government to press Ukraine to reconsider a ban on a branch of the Orthodox Church it deems subordinate to Moscow.
By Alisa Orlova
Ukraine Files Charges Against Russian Orthodox Chief
Russia
Nov. 5, 2023
Ukraine Files Charges Against Russian Orthodox Chief
Moscow's most influential spiritual leader, a fervent supporter of President Vladimir Putin, has called the war a historic battle against the "forces of evil".
By AFP
Tucker Carlson Raises Red Flags Again With Bogus ‘Journalist Union’ Rep
Ukraine
Nov. 4, 2023
ANALYSIS: Tucker Carlson Raises Red Flags Again With Bogus ‘Journalist Union’ Rep
Fired Fox News host interviews representative of group critics say is “neither a Union nor professional journalists” but shills for Moscow’s political and religious worldviews.
By Gina Christian, Jason Jay Smart
Ukraine Gets Tough on Moscow Patriarchate EXCLUSIVE
Religion
Oct. 29, 2023
OPINION: Ukraine Gets Tough on Moscow Patriarchate
‘Russia’s church’ is about to be banned as art and religion also come into conflict in Ukraine.
By Andriy Kurkov