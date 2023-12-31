Latest
Dec. 31, 2023
In the second of a two-part interview, Kyiv Post speaks to Bishop Athanasius of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which has been catering to the spiritual and psychological needs of Ukrainian soldiers.
Dec. 26, 2023
Almost 600 Ukrainian religious institutions have left the Moscow Patriarchate and joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Dec. 25, 2023
In a two-part interview, Kyiv Post speaks to Orthodox Bishop Athanasius, who leads the Ukrainian faithful in Odesa, where the Moscow Patriarchate is deeply entrenched.
Dec. 24, 2023
Russia's invasion has stirred a collective defense response and prompted many Ukrainians to distance themselves from Russian language and culture, including historical connections to Moscow.
Dec. 18, 2023
Confidence in President Volodymyr Zelensky has somewhat decreased but remains at a positive level. Simultaneously, a critical attitude towards the authorities has grown significantly.
Dec. 16, 2023
Russian propagandists have been targeting US Christians to promote anti-Ukrainian perceptions. Some would argue that a paranoid inclination to martyrdom has left many of them prey to Moscow’s lies.
Dec. 9, 2023
Russia’s religious auxiliary is under pressure from Ukraine’s reassertion of its national identity, but in the US it’s left to its nefarious devices.
Dec. 7, 2023
A service in Ukrainian by the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine has finally been held there after almost two centuries of Russian domination.
Dec. 6, 2023
In Ukraine, because of the official switch this year from Old to New Calendar, St. Nicholas Day is celebrated on Dec. 6 instead of Dec. 19. And Christmas will fall on Dec. 25 rather than Jan. 7.
Nov. 30, 2023
According to the investigation, representatives of the Pochaiv Lavra published content on the monastery’s website that insulted the national honor and dignity of Jews.
Nov. 30, 2023
It can have significant consequences for a substantial portion of Russian society, affecting the rights of LGBT individuals.
Nov. 28, 2023
Of the 50 signatories to an initiative to block Kyiv’s ban on the Moscow-linked church, 20 are members of the president’s own party, many of whom occupy top positions in parliamentary committees.
Nov. 13, 2023
A high-profile US lobbyist, William Burke-White, will aim to persuade the US government to press Ukraine to reconsider a ban on a branch of the Orthodox Church it deems subordinate to Moscow.
Nov. 5, 2023
Moscow's most influential spiritual leader, a fervent supporter of President Vladimir Putin, has called the war a historic battle against the "forces of evil".
Nov. 4, 2023
Fired Fox News host interviews representative of group critics say is “neither a Union nor professional journalists” but shills for Moscow’s political and religious worldviews.
Oct. 29, 2023
‘Russia’s church’ is about to be banned as art and religion also come into conflict in Ukraine.