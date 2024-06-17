Madame President of Switzerland!

Mr. President of Chile!

Madame President of the European Commission!

Mr. Prime Minister of Canada!

Mr. President of Ghana!

And everyone who really wants the war to end.

I thank all the participants of the First Peace Summit for taking the first steps towards peace together.

We are responding to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine not only with a full-scale defense of human life, but also with full-scale diplomacy. These days united one hundred and one countries and international organizations, – big success for Ukraine and for all partners, – and our fair objective is to get all countries of the world to join this noble cause.

Previous political generations have left us the UN Charter as a basis for the cooperation of peoples. We will pass to the next generations an effective mechanism to implement the UN Charter. And the communiqué adopted at the Summit these days fully reflects our intention, and remains open for accession by everyone who respects the UN Charter.

It’s important that all participants of the Summit supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity because there will be no lasting peace without territorial integrity.

The three challenges have been analyzed in detail at the First Peace Summit – nuclear safety, food security and the release of prisoners and deportees, including thousands of children abducted by Russia. And now, after the Summit, we proposed and agreed to continue our joint work at a more technical level – at the level of advisers and ministers in the format of special meetings under the leadership or co-leadership of countries.

Each step toward a just peace has attracted the attention of certain groups of Summit participants and countries that have not yet joined but are interested in peace. And we agreed to start to work in special after-Summit-groups on specific ideas, proposals, and developments that can restore security in various aspects. Exactly as it worked at the level of advisors during the preparation of the First Peace Summit.

We already have preliminary agreements with countries such as France, Czechia, Türkiye, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Norway, Poland, Canada, Qatar, Chile, Ghana, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom – to host the work of the groups, to lead and co-lead.

And we invite all countries that recognize the binding nature of the UN Charter as the basis for the cooperation of nations to participate in groups and express their ideas and proposals. I am confident that together we will ensure the result.

The First and Second Peace Summits should unite our joint work on the details of peace. We are at war, and we don’t have time for prolonged work – moving to peace means acting fast, preparations will take months not years.

So, when the action plans for peace are ready, and when every step is worked out, the path will be opened for the Second Peace Summit, and thus for ending this war – for a just and lasting peace. We already have countries who indicated their interest to host the Second Peace Summit, and we started talks with them. I am confident that the choice will have truly global significance.

And I am grateful for everyone who helps.

Thank you so much!