The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) won’t allow Russian flags at the Munich stadium, where Ukraine’s national team will play its first match at the European Championship on June 17.

The Associated Press, citing a UEFA representative, reported that security personnel had been instructed to remove any Russian flags spotted in the stadium.

Russian teams were swiftly banned by UEFA from international competitions following the start of the full-scale military invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Despite this ban, Russian citizens have still attempted to purchase tickets for Euro 2024 games.

The Russian national flag, with its white, red, and blue horizontal stripes, was visible at some of the initial group-stage matches. These flags appeared during the opening match between Germany and Scotland.

Additionally, several Russian flags were spotted among Serbian fans during their team’s game against England on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen. Serbia is known to be one of Russia’s closest traditional allies in Europe.

Ukraine’s national team will face Romania in their first Euro 2024 match on June 17. The game, set in Munich, will kick off at 16:00 Moscow time.

