Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, suggested that Vladimir Putin might resort to tactical nuclear weapons if Russia faces a catastrophic defeat in the war with Ukraine, said in an interview with The Times,

“We cannot rule out anything if Russia is on the verge of catastrophic defeat,” Lytvynenko said in response to a question under what circumstances Putin might resort to the use of nuclear weapons.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Lytvynenko said that such strategic defeat could potentially trigger the collapse of Russian fronts, mass desertions, and widespread protests in Moscow.

However, if Russia maintains its battlefield advantage, Putin’s use of nuclear weapons is improbable.

This could involve non-strategic nuclear weapons, also known as tactical nuclear weapons, which are designed for use on the battlefield. These warheads have not yet been used in combat and could be delivered via missiles, aircraft, or artillery.

Advertisement

While they may not be as potentially devastating as strategic nuclear weapons, which can destroy entire cities, they still have the potential to be highly destructive, far more so than the two nuclear weapons used on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan at the end of World War II.

Lytvynenko has ruled out the use of the more deadly strategic nuclear weapons, which he said could potentially ignite a third world war.

He said it would be the worst-case scenario, and currently, Putin “wants to live” and would avoid such dead-end decisions.

Moscow Ready to Negotiate with Kyiv Tomorrow, But Won’t Withdraw Troops – Putin
Other Topics of Interest

Moscow Ready to Negotiate with Kyiv Tomorrow, But Won’t Withdraw Troops – Putin

The Russian President speaking during a visit to Vietnam also said that “the negotiating conditions will change depending on the situation on the battlefield.”

Kremlin warnings about nuclear escalation have become more frequent and urgent recently, partly due to changes in the policies of Ukraine’s Western allies.

Countries such as the UK, France, the US, and Germany have authorized Ukraine to employ their weapons against military targets in Russia, sparking concerns about potential nuclear retaliation.

Furthermore, French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to send French troops to train Ukrainian forces has added to these fears.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Freedom No Matter the Cost War in Ukraine
Freedom No Matter the Cost
By David Kirichenko
4h ago
Russia May Be Behind Attack on Diehl Arms Plant in Berlin Last Month – Bild Germany
Russia May Be Behind Attack on Diehl Arms Plant in Berlin Last Month – Bild
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
6h ago
Moscow Ready to Negotiate with Kyiv Tomorrow, But Won’t Withdraw Troops – Putin Putin
Moscow Ready to Negotiate with Kyiv Tomorrow, But Won’t Withdraw Troops – Putin
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia War in Ukraine
Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia
By Euractiv
11h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous New Ukrainian ‘Stalker’ Sea Drone Unveiled in Odesa
Next » No Russian Flags Allowed at Ukraine’s Euro Match