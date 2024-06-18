The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked oil depots in Russia’s Rostov region last night with drones, sources tell Kyiv Post.

“Last night was the most explosive for Rostov’s Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt oil depots, which have 22 fuel tanks in total,” the source said.

Local residents were counting explosions all night long and complaining that another drone had hit the target. It was especially loud near the railway station and near the port, where oil depots and fuel terminals are located. After the SBU drones were successfully tested, powerful fires broke out at the facilities.

“The SBU will continue to impose ‘drone sanctions’ against the Russian oil refining complex and reduce the enemy’s economic potential, which provides the aggressor with resources to wage war against Ukraine,” the source said.