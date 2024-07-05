Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s state-owned railway company, announced that it had initiated updates to the existing policies on traveling with dogs by train in Ukraine.

According to the company, the proposed changes would allow the use of any bag with a waterproof bottom as a carrier without the need for a rigid carrier box. Animals under 45 cm at the withers would also be allowed to stay outside of carriers and sleep inside the cabins.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Large dogs over 45 cm at the withers can travel in fully purchased cabins and on Intercity+ trains if the owner reserves all seats in the row, while service dogs of military personnel can travel free of charge in all carriage types with a muzzle and leash.

Ukrzaliznytsia added in its Telegram announcement that those who feel uncomfortable around the presence of dogs will be offered alternative places on the train.

Advertisement

However, it said the proposal will undergo public discussion before being submitted for approval from Ukraine’s State Regulatory Service.

“Before approval by the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine, the draft order with all changes will be submitted for public discussion in order to take into account the interests of all passengers and ensure the comfort of everyone on board,” read Ukrzaliznytsia’s Telegram announcement.

Regardless of the update, all pets traveling by railway in Ukraine and abroad require a veterinary document and a ticket for the pet. The latter can be purchased through Ukrzaliznytsia’s mobile app or ticket office.

Other Topics of Interest Detention of President’s Office Ex-Adviser for Embezzlement: Will It Shake Up Kyiv? The detention of Artem Shylo by NABU detectives could have big consequences for the Ukrainian President’s Office.

International travels for pets require an international veterinary passport and a valid international veterinary certificate issued by the authorities, though whether a carrier box is needed differs by country.

Some countries also require the presence of a microchip and a range of tests and vaccinations.

An extensive list of requirements is available in Ukrzaliznytsia’s August 2023 Facebook announcement and the Ukrainian government’s website.