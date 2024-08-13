Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s state-owned railway enterprise, announced on Monday that certain trains to and from Warsaw and Chelm require transfers at the Dorohusk station in Poland due to prolonged repairs on the Polish side, which are expected to conclude on Sept. 30.

The original repair was announced on June 1 and was expected to last until Aug. 31.

Ukrzaliznytsia said the repair would affect four routes: #23 Kyiv — Chelm, #93/94 Kharkiv — Chelm — Kharkiv, and #120 Chelm — Dnipro, where these trains would start or end at the Dorohusk station, located on the Polish-Ukrainian border and 45 km from Chelm.

Ukrzaliznytsia explained the transfer procedures in its Telegram announcement and said the transfers would not affect the border control proceedings.

“Two-group train No. 93/23 Kharkiv/Kyiv — Dorohusk will arrive at Dorohusk station at 6:45 a.m., after which the train will undergo border and customs control until 7:55 a.m. Transfer train to Warsaw TLK 21112 will depart from Dorohusk at 8:03 a.m.

“Double-group train No. 120/94 Dorohusk — Dnipro/Kharkiv will be available for boarding at the Dorohusk station until 11:00 a.m., after which control operations will begin on the train. Transfer train IC 12100 from Warsaw will arrive in Dorohusk at 9:59 a.m. (Chelm 9:36 – 9:41 a.m.), depart from Warsaw Central at 6:45 a.m. and Warsaw East at 6:53 a.m.,” the update read.

The repair does not affect the following routes: #67/68 Kyiv — Warsaw — Kyiv, #19/20 Kyiv — Chelm — Kyiv, #119 Dnipro — Chelm, and #24 Chelm — Kyiv.

Purchasing tickets for international routes

Railway connections between Ukraine and Poland are also available through the Polish border city of Przemysl. International tickets, available for sale up to 20 days in advance, are available on Ukrzaliznytsia’s website and mobile app.

Tickets to and from Moldova are available for sale 30 days ahead of departure.

However, starting Aug. 1, purchasing some international tickets requires authentication through Ukraine’s eGovernment portal Diia, including #19/20 Kyiv — Chelm — Kyiv, #23/24 Kyiv — Chelm — Kyiv, #51/52 Kyiv — Przemyśl — Kyiv, #89/90 Kyiv — Przemyśl — Kyiv, and #73/74 Kharkiv — Przemyśl — Kharkiv.

Tickets to/from Warsaw and Vienna are also subject to similar restrictions, though there is limited availability for foreigners without access to Diia.

“At the same time, in order to satisfy the demand of foreign users who do not have the opportunity to establish [an account on] Diia, the railway leaves the current system of access to international tickets for at least one flight in each direction: Odesa — Przemyśl, Kharkiv — Chelm, Dnipro — Chelm, Kyiv — Przemyśl, Chop — Vienna, Mukachevo — Kosice, Lviv — Warsaw, Kyiv — Chisinau, etc.,” read Ukrzaliznytsia’s update on July 31.