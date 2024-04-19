Russian missile attacks on Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region early morning Friday, April 19 killed at least eight people, including three children.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that another 29 people were injured.

The Russians attacked Ukraine overnight with 22 missiles of various types and 14 kamikaze drones, Ukrainian Air Force stated. The Air Force said that it shot down 29 of its 36 targets.

“Unfortunately, there are also hits,” Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak stated in a Telegram post at 7:39 a.m.

Synelnykove

Six of the people killed, including a 6-year-old and 8-year-old child, were from the town of Synelnykove, where the Russians' attack partially destroyed four homes, and damaged 10 private buildings, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated.

Dnipro

In Dnipro, the capital of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the State Emergency Service reported at 9:03 a.m. that two people died and 20 were injured.

A Russian missile also hit a residential building in Dnipro, the capital of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said that the attack struck in the center of the city.

“Unfortunately, we are at war with bastards who do not have any traits of humanity,” he said.

In the initial 6:21 a.m. report, Lysak reported that a five-story residential building in Dnipro was on fire.

“It is partially destroyed. There may be people under the rubble. So far, six people have been injured,” he said.

The fire was localized to an area of about 1,000 square meters, State Emergency Services said.

Lysak later said that along with the residential building, two “infrastructure objects” were damaged and that two people in the oblast capital had been killed and 15 injured.