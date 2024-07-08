Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh set a new world record in women’s high jump at the Diamond League in Paris. The 22-year-old Maguchikh became the first in the world to clear 2.10 meters.
She was able to break the record after being the only one to clear 2.03 meters in a competition with Australian Nicola Olislagers. Later, the athlete updated two records – personal and world.
First, Yaroslava cleared 2.07 meters, updating her personal best in the high jump. After that, she cleared 2.10 meters on her first attempt, breaking Stefka Kostadinova’s world record, which had stood for 37 years since 1987.
Maguchikh’s previous personal best was 2.06 meters, which she set in 2021 at a competition in Slovakia. She became the third athlete in history to jump 2.07 meters and higher twice.
Top 5 results in the history of women’s high jump:
2.10 м: Yaroslava Maguchikh, 2024
2.09 м: Stefka Kostadinova (Bulgaria) 1987
2.08 м: Stefka Kostadinova, 1986
2:08 м: Kaisa Berquist (Sweden) 2006
2:08 м: Blanka Vlasic (Croatia) 2009
