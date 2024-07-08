Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Warsaw on Monday, the Polish government said, before he flies to the NATO summit in Washington.

The government statement said Prime Minister Donald Tusk would receive Zelensky from 1110 GMT and the two would hold a press conference later.

