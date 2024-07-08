Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

“Repeated [bombing] of the capital. Previously, falling debris was recorded in the Dniprovsky district,” read the caption to the photo released by the State Emergency Service, showcasing the partial destruction of the medical center building.

Seven more civilians were killed today in Kyiv after Russia’s second wave of daytime missile attacks on the nation’s capital, as reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram.

“It is known about 4 dead and 3 injured. The information is being [confirmed],” the service's report said. Rescuers are working on the spot.

But later Kyiv's Mayor clarified, stating “Seven people died in the Dniprovsky district due to debris falling on a medical center, with additional casualties reported. The building of the medical facility sustained damage.”

Overall, according to Klitschko, the number of casualties in various districts of Kyiv has risen to 96 people, with 52 of them hospitalized in the city's medical facilities. Others received assistance on the scene.

Meanwhile, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko told the RBC-Ukraine media outlet that two people were killed as a result of a missile attack on the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital. According to the minister, two dead and 15 wounded were reported directly in the premises of the children’s hospital.

“We are carrying out rescue operations to free people from the rubble as quickly as possible. These include children and possibly medical personnel,” Klymenko said.

He added that it is currently not possible to contact two doctors and that there is no information about deceased minors, although children may be trapped under the debris.

Kyiv Mayor reported on Telegram that there are currently 16 injured people at Okhmatdyt Hospital, seven of them children. According to him, 15 of the injured have been hospitalized.

Klitschko confirmed Klymenko’s information, writing, “Two dead in the Okhmatdyt hospital.” According to him, the victims were adults, with one being a female doctor.

Russia launched at least 40 missiles at cities across Ukraine on Monday, July 8, in an attack that killed dozens of people and hit a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Kyiv Post correspondents heard a series of loud explosions, accompanied by the loud whistling of missiles. Some saw columns of smoke rising from the impacts.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, the Okhmadyt Children’s Hospital was significantly damaged. Rubble is being cleared at the site.

Earlier reports indicated damage to the toxicological department of the hospital, with injuries reported by a medical institution’s doctor.

Ukraine’s Minister of Health, Viktor Lyashko, arrived at the scene of the attack, as reported by local Telegram channels. According to Lyashko, the strike on Okhmadyt hit the building where children were receiving dialysis. The aerial missile attack also damaged the intensive care, operating, and oncology departments.

Lyashko added that the priority is to transport patients to facilities with artificial ventilation and oxygen.