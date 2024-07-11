Nato's 32 member states are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic alliance. At the same time the alliance is pondering how to proceed in the face of "the most dangerous security situation since the Cold War". The commentaries in Europe's opinion sections range from historical tributes to reflections on Ukraine and its prospects for NATO membership.

An ever broader base

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Jutarnji list looks back:

“The Russian attack on Ukraine has destroyed any illusion that the world had changed for the better since the fall of the Berlin Wall, that Russia is now a partner that the West needn't fear and that Nato is no longer needed. Moscow is now seen as the biggest of all threats, not as the capital of the communist bloc but as the capital of a country that attacks neighbouring sovereign states and believes it can conquer them quickly owing to its superiority. ... This is why Nato is also forging partnerships outside the Euro-Atlantic area with countries that share democratic and liberal laws, such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea.”

Advertisement

Definitely not brain-dead

The alliance is still going strong at 75, the Financial Times notes:

“Having been diagnosed 'brain-dead' in 2019 by no less an eminence than the president of France, Nato is now wider, in that Sweden and Finland have joined, and deeper, in that member states are spending more on defence. Some are even mulling the revival of conscription. Whatever is missing from the alliance that convenes in Washington this week - a vigorous US president, for example - it isn't a raison d'être. The Kremlin has seen to that.”

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine’s Drone Pilots’ Academy – Giving Skills Where They’re Needed The secret training center teaches volunteers how to build, fix, arm and fly FPV drones into buildings, through the hatches of vehicles and carry out kamikaze attacks.

A "bridge" instead of accession for Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda can't hide a certain sense of disappointment:

“In order to reaffirm Ukraine's readiness to become part of the alliance while avoiding the word 'invitation', which is a red line for Joe Biden personally, the US State Department proposed announcing something called a 'bridge to Nato'. ... So the final declaration of the North Atlantic Council will include a clause stating that the Alliance's policy towards Ukraine will create a 'bridge to membership' that is to eventually lead to our country joining the alliance. And this will be 'sold' at the summit as a success for Ukraine.”

Advertisement

"Irreversible" is the key word

Decisive changes have taken place since last year's summit, Avvenire counters:

“Ukraine's path towards Nato membership is 'irreversible'. ... The final communiqué of the Nato summit is expected to confirm these words by outgoing Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. ... This represents a clear turning point and is a response to Vladimir Putin's increasingly desperate gestures, such as the bombing of a children's hospital. A turning point, especially in comparison to the Vilnius summit last year, when Nato made no effort to chart out a clear path for Ukraine's accession.”

Putin already rubbing his hands with glee

Le Soir voices concern about political developments on both sides of the Atlantic:

“In the current toxic climate, Nato will be trying to secure its position and 'institutionalise' its support for Ukraine. But against this backdrop, the more or less pro-Russian sovereigntist and extremist movements are causing concern among Kyiv's steadfast supporters. A victory for Donald Trump on 5 November could drive a serious wedge into the European unity which our Ukrainian neighbours have so far been shown in the face of the Russian aggressor. Putin is already rubbing his hands with glee.”