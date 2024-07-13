A 28-year-old Russian serviceman said to be from Cheboksary in Russia’s Chuvashia Republic, shot dead three of his fellow soldiers and fled from a military unit in Russia's Belgorod region, Russian Telegram channels report.

An “Interception” plan to capture him was announced.

According to a Shot Telegram channel post on Friday, July 12, the military unit where the incident occurred is located in the Graivoronsky district which borders Ukraine.

The incident is said to have occurred after an argument between the four soldiers resulted in one of them opening fire with his service weapon killing two and wounding one other, after which the gunman fled the scene.

According to one report, the soldier opened fire because he was prevented from deserting. The search for him has been ongoing for more than ten hours with no success. One report suggests he may have taken refuge in Ukraine.

However, according to the Cheka-OGPU telegram channel, the shooting was caused by excessive drinking. According to this version, the two drunken soldiers insulted their fellow trooper. He warned them not to do so, and when they did not listen to him, he shot them with his assault rifle and fled.

Last November, Russia reported on the enactment of a draft law on criminal liability for Russian volunteers participating in the war in Ukraine for desertion and voluntary surrender. The initiative aims to ensure the same rules apply to contracted and volunteer military personnel.

The authors of the initiative said that volunteer groups perform the same combat missions as the regular Russian army. However, at present, volunteers are not criminally liable for desertion, loss or intentional damage to weapons, or for voluntary surrender.