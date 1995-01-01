Latest

EXPLAINED: Russia’s Downed IL-76 Plane, Everything We Know So Far
Zelensky
Jan. 25, 09:24
The circumstances of the crash and details of who was on board remain murky but Western analysts have cautioned against accepting Moscow’s version of events at face value.
By Kyiv Post
'Worried For Our City': The Men Patrolling Russia's Belgorod
War in Ukraine
Jan. 21, 16:27
Almost two years into Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, Belgorod is increasingly suffering in a conflict the Kremlin promised would not change lives at home.
By AFP
Russian Governor of Belgorod Complains of ‘Hard Times’ Due to Ukrainian Shelling
War in Ukraine
Jan. 11, 12:30
Speaking in Moscow, Vyacheslav Gladkov lamented the hardships suffered in the region since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, saying: “Not everyone can cope.”
By Kyiv Post
Russia Says Will Do 'Everything' to Stop Shelling of Belgorod, Fails to Elaborate
Russia
Jan. 9, 13:12
Russia faces numerous challenges in the Belgorod region, not least the destruction of valuable military equipment after several Ukrainian special forces’ missions.
By Kyiv Post