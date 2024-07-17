Kyiv and Prague have agreed to launch joint production of assault rifles and ammunition components inside Ukraine, the countries' prime ministers said Tuesday following talks in the Czech Republic.

Ukraine has been working to develop its own fledgling arms industry to reduce its dependence on Western military aid since Russian forces invaded in 2022.

"Today we have signed two important agreements, among others, in the defence industry. A new cartridge factory will be built in Ukraine," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said during a press conference.

"The second agreement is the production of Colt CZ Group assault rifles in Ukraine," he told reporters at a briefing with Czech counterpart Petr Fiala.

"Ukraine has the intention and potential to become an armoury for the free world, and we are grateful to the Czech Republic for its support of our aspiration," Shmygal added.

The Czech Republic -- a staunch ally of Ukraine within the European Union and NATO -- has spearheaded an international fundraising drive to buy ammunition for the Ukrainian army.

"For us it is important to continue the support of Ukraine, which fights for its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity," Fiala said.

"But we are well aware that it is also fighting for the security of Europe and for the democratic organisation of the world," he added.

Fiala also said the Czech Republic would sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine on Thursday.

Prague said earlier this month it had sent military equipment worth $288 million (265 million euros) to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.