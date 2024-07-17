Ukraine is providing its under-resourced military with munitions that had been sent to be scrapped before Russian forces invaded the country in February 2022, authorities said Tuesday.

Kyiv has been appealing to its allies abroad for more weapons and ammunition to help it fend off better equipped and more numerous Russian forces that have been gaining ground in the east of the country.

"The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine a significant amount of ammunition of various calibres, which before the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine were transferred to enterprises for disposal as surplus," the defence ministry said.

The rounds -- mainly artillery shells and small arms ammunition -- were undergoing "thorough" quality checks before being distributed to Ukrainian forces on the front, it said.

"We are looking for internal reserves to provide Ukrainian soldiers with ammunition. We understand that today every shot, missile, and ammunition is vital on the battlefield," Deputy Defence Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Instead of disposing of the ammunition, we are disposing of the enemy," he added.

Ukrainian forces have been particularly vulnerable since the end of 2023 because of major delays in European and US arms deliveries.

The US Congress in April voted through a $61-billion aid package for Ukraine, but deliveries to the frontline can take weeks or even months.